CAMBRIDGE — Jefferson Late Model pilot Jason Erickson flexed his muscle on Saturday evening at Wisconsin’s Action Track. Erickson set the pace in qualifying and followed that up by charging to the front of the field on the Tim’s Detailing 50 lap main event. The marks Erickson second feature victory in three events on the young season.
Tyler Peterson and Doug Malisch paced the field to green with Peterson pouncing on the early lead on lap one. Luke Westenberg moved into second with Kyle Smith and Shaun Scheel moving up to third and fourth respectively. On lap seven, Smith dove under Westenberg, taking away the second position with Scheel in his tracks for third. Meanwhile, Erickson and Dale Nottestad were decisively making their way through the pack and into the top five. Erickson moved around Scheel for third on lap 13 while Nottestad stuck closely behind. On lap 18, Smith began to apply heavy pressure to Peterson for the top spot, allowing Erickson to close the gap behind them. Just as Smith made his move on the leader, the sole caution of the race slowed the action on lap 20. Smith and Peterson led the field back to green with Erickson and Scheel watching from row two. As racing resumed, Smith moved ahead of Peterson into the lead while Erickson slid into second. On lap 24, Erickson drove to the low side of Smith as they raced into turn one. After a brief side by side battle, Erickson stuck his machine in front. Nottestad filled the hole under Smith as they duo began to great battle for the runner up spot. While Smith tried to keep Nottestad at bay, Erickson stretched his lead as they laps ticked away. At the checkers, it was Erickson for the win with Smith holding off Nottestad for second. Jesse Bernhagen came home in fourth followed by Chris Chenoweth in fifth.
Beloit’s Jimmy Robinson Jr captured the 25 lap Hobby Stock feature event. Tucker Bodendorfer grabbed the early lead on lap one from the front row with Korey Bengsch dropping back to second. Robinson charged to the outside of Bengsch on lap four. Bodendorfer pulled away from the pack while Bengsch and Robinson fought for second. Robinson eventually took the position for himself on lap 11. A lap later, a caution waved, erasing Bodendorfer’s large lead. Racing got back underway with Bodendorfer and Robinson on the front row. Robinson took over the lead on lap 15 and never looked back as he cruised to the checkers for the win. Bodendorfer was second with Jordy Egli, Mike Bollinger and Bengsch rounding out the top five.
In Legends action, it was Jacob Tiegan of Marian, IA, claiming the 20 lap feature event. Travis Rose and Tony Moyer led the field to green as they battled wheel to wheel for control. On lap two, Tiegan drove to the high side, firing into the lead down the backstretch. Robby Morrison followed up to second a lap later before a caution slowed the pace. Tiegan moved back out front on the restart with Morrison back to second. On lap ten, Kenny Storkson slipped by Morrison for second, but Tiegan had the field covered on the way to the checkers for the win. Storkson finished second followed by Danny Lehmkuhl, Ben Massman and Morrison.
Defending track champion, Cohen Henze of Juda, captured the 15 lap Bandolero feature race. Haylee Flairty moved into the lead on lap one. Paxton Benz got by Flairty on lap two with Easton Riedner in tow for second. Riedner stole the top spot away from Benz on lap four while Henze moved toward the front. Henze got to second on lap six, setting his sights on Riedner at the front. A lap later, Henze drove to the low side of Riedner as they raced into turn three. Henze cleared through turns one and two on the following lap, bringing Alex Hartwig along for second. Henze held the advantage through two cautions in the closing laps to secure the win with Hartwig finishing second. Avery Linnerud crossed the line in third followed by Lincoln Cain and Penn Sauter.
Next Saturday marks the return of the ARCA Midwest Tour Super Late Models as well as the Jefferson Speedway debut of the 602 Outlaw Late Model Series and the Midwest Dash Series. Racing begins at 6 p.m.
