Erin Detwiler was surprised and honored to hear recently she would be one of the two Fort Atkinson High School Wall of Fame inductees recognized in a ceremony at FAHS on Friday at 6 p.m.
Detwiler, who was named female athlete of the year as a senior in 1995, was a four-time WIAA girls swim state meet qualifier. She also still holds the school high jump record at 5 feet, 3.5 inches.
“There’s a lot of talented athletes that have come through Fort High School,” Detwiler said. “This is quite the honor.
“You work hard at going after your goals. That’s not necessarily to get yourself on the wall. It’s nice that the hard work and long hours at the pool, track and weight room were recognized by (coach Steve Bakken) who nominated me and recognized by the nominating board.”
Thomas Rheineck (class of 1978) will also be inducted.
Detwiler credited Bakken, who took the swim program over her senior year, for improving the culture and helping the team reach goals they wouldn’t have previously believed were within reach.
“Steve had the most impact on me bringing our team together from a leadership standpoint,” Detwiler said. “Coach knew who had an investment in the team and how to build cohesion. We achieved more than we thought we could.”
Detwiler took third place in the 100-yard breaststroke and fourth in the 200 free at state as a senior after winning a sectional and Badger Conference title in the latter distance. She also finished third in the 200 free and fourth in the 500 free at state as a junior and took third in the 200 and 500 free, respectively, as a sophomore.
“The state meet my senior year was a great experience with teammates,” Detwiler said. “Jody Strohmyer and I had a senior farewell of sorts at that meet. It was nice to share those moments with her and the younger state qualifiers as well.”
Detwiler was fiercely competitive with teammates and foes alike.
“My freshman year Jenny Hazel was the team captain and she pushed me to go beyond what I was capable of doing,” Detwiler said. “I ended up outdoing her. I was pretty competitive and wasn’t going to let her win because she was a senior.
“Those are fond memories from the weight room and challenges she threw in our challenge sets. Competing together on relays was fun. We stepped up our game at the state meet. Those memories are fun.
“Just thinking about the people that helped me achieve the goals I did in my high school career, it was not a one-person job. I had help from coaches, parents and siblings.”
Detwiler specifically credited Mary Zentner — her physical education instructor at Barrie Elementary School — for first teaching her how to high jump (using the scissors technique that would be refined on a mattress at home with her brother much to the chagrin of their parents).
And there was Mark Sykes, who offered a summer school strength and conditioning class that helped Detwiler hone the proper techniques on varying lifts — knowledge she uses to this day.
“I liked lifting weights, so I took the class,” said Detwiler, who works as an architect and lives in Madison. “It was after morning swim practice for club and before our night swim practice. I learned how to create a workout plan and things like max-outs and how to implement that into a training routine for any sport really.
“He helped me more than any coach I had in terms of something I used often. I still use what he taught, implementing those techniques for athletes I coach in swimming at the club and college levels.”
Detwiler, who still passionately teaches mostly competitive swimmers to this day, has a long list of influential people she will thank in a speech Friday.
TRACK AND FIELD SUCCESSES
Detwiler, a four-year academic all-conference recipient and three-year letterwinner in track and field, remembers well the day she broke the school high jump mark. The moment was an exuberant one and came with a hint of disappointment, too.
“When I got the high jump record, it was rounded down and I was upset about that,” Detwiler said. “I had been icing my shins because of shin splints. When I cleared the bar, I ran over to Coach Johnson and told him I got the record.
“He then goes over to measure it, they hadn’t moved the bar yet luckily, and the bar dipped in the middle, where they measured from. I really wanted to get 5-4. There’s a saying with high jumping you should be able to jump your own height. That was the ultimate goal but I didn’t get it. I remember that day vividly in my head.”{/div}{/div}
