The Jefferson Blue Devils scored 24 runs as they swept a doubleheader against the Fort Atkinson Generals in an exhibition tune-up for the Home Talent League season slated to start on July 4.
The Blue Devils won the first game 11-4 and the second game 13-7 at Rome Park in Sullivan.
Ian Drays was 2-for-3 in the first game and 3-for-5 in the second game for the Blue Devils. Drays hit a double in the first game and homered in the second game.
Jefferson scored seven runs in the fifth inning and six runs in the eighth inning to break away from Fort Atkinson in the second game. The Blue Devils rallied for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in the first game to take the lead before Dylan Ott secured the victory.
