The Fort Atkinson Generals, Jefferson Blue Devils and Cambridge Blues all have Sunday home games starting at 1 p.m. in the first full slate of Home Talent League baseball games of the season.The Generals play Footville at Jones Park, the Blue Devils take on Utica at Fischer Field while the Blues face Stoughton at Cambridge High School.The Lake Mills Grays, who are slated to play for the first time in three seasons, are scheduled to kick off their season at Campus Field versus visiting McFarland on Saturday, May 20 at 1 p.m.
