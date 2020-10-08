It is back to the drawing board for Week 3.
The Daily Union’s five local teams went 1-4 in Week 2.
Lake Mills and Palmyra-Eagle were both defeated in one possession-games, with the L-Cats giving up a touchdown with 17 seconds left and the Panthers falling in overtime. Cambridge and Johnson Creek also picked up losses, with the Bluejays having to forfeit their Week 2 game.
Lakeside Lutheran was the only team in the coverage area to start to 2-0, but the Warriors had to cancel their game against 2-0 Baraboo when the high school switched to all virtual. Here’s a sneak peek at Week 3.
Lake Mills (1-1) vs. Kewaskum (0-0)
Week 2: A touchdown with 17 seconds left helped Mineral Point top Lake Mils 44-36 in the second week of action, while Kewaskum had to cancel its first two games of the season after two players tested positive for COVID-19.
What to watch: The L-Cats should be getting closer to late-season form after two good weeks of competition under their belts. For the Indians, Week 3 serves as their season opener. Lake Mills could take advantage of some early season rust from Kewaskum, who finished 6-5 last season.
Who to watch: It has been a whole lot of senior quarterback Adam Moen and senior wide receiver Jaxson Retrum this season for Lake Mills. Moen has accounted for nine total touchdowns so far, while Retrum has caught 16 passes for 192 yards and three scores. However, sophomore Rex Cassady also has carved out a nice role in the offense, catching touchdown passes in both games. Look for his continued success in the L-Cats’ high-powered offense.
Michael Daniel shared quarterback duties last season, going 42-81 with 639 yards and three touchdowns. Ty Cook — now graduated — passed for 623 yards and 10 touchdowns. If Daniel is the guy Week 3 for the Indians, he will have some valuable experience at the quarterback position for Kewaskum.
Cambridge (1-1) vs. Markesan (0-1)
Week 2: Marshall contained Cambridge last week, beating the Blue Jays, 28-3. Markesan kicked off its season last week with a 40-8 loss to Lourdes Academy.
What to watch: Which team responds to their big loss from last week? Cambridge impressed offensively Week 1 with 45 points but was held to just a field goal last week. Markesan was nearly shutout last week, breaking the drought with a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Who to watch: Cambridge quarterback Erza Stein. Through two games, Stein has passed for 158 yards and a touchdown, while adding 147 yards and three scores on the ground.
Markesan struggled last week, on both sides of the ball. One of the lone bright spots was senior running back James Triggs, who ran seven times for 45 yards.
Palmyra-Eagle (0-2) vs. Marshall (2-0)
Week 2: Palmyra-Eagle was defeated by Fall River/Rio in overtime, 22-14. Marshall handled Cambridge, 28-3.
What to watch: If the game is close, will the Panthers be able to close out? In the first game of the season, Palmyra-Eagle was beaten by one point (19-18), while Week 2 was an OT loss. The Panthers have shown they can be in games late, now they’ll look to finish.
Who to watch: Palmyra-Eagle senior defensive end Eric Brahm recorded a sack, forced a fumble, blocked a punt and had two blocked passes last week. Brahm will look to leave his stamp defensively again this week.
Marshall’s junior running back Bryce Frank was on the ‘who to watch’ portion last week when the Cardinals took on Cambridge, and he showed why. Frank rushed 13 times for 151 yards and a touchdown. The Marshall tailback has already run for 300 yards this season. The Panthers will need to slow Frank’s roll.
Johnson Creek (0-2) vs. Kingdom Prep (0-2)
Week 2: Johnson Creek had to forfeit last week’s game versus Lourdes Academy, while Kingdom Prep Lutheran lost to Living World Lutheran, 28-22.
What to watch: Johnson Creek was originally supposed to play Fall River/Rio, but the Rebels had to back out of the matchup. The game between Johnson Creek and Kingdom Prep Lutheran was then scheduled on Wednesday, meaning there will not be a lot of prep for either team.
Who to watch: Senior Wyatt Owen was a playmaker for the Bluejays on both sides of the ball in Johnson Creek’s season-opening loss to Randolph. Owen caught five of the nine completed passes from quarterback Braden Walling and accounted for 73 percent of the receiving yards with 38. Owen also led the team in total tackles with 10 and forced a fumble.
