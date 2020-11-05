It is the regular-season finale for the 2020 football season this week.
Week 7 marks the final regular-season games for high school football teams in Wisconsin. Last week, the Daily Union’s four local teams that played went a perfect 4-0 with Lakeside Lutheran, Lake Mills, Cambridge and Palmyra-Eagle all picking up victories.
Here’s a look at how each team looks to fair in the regular-season finale.
Lakeside (5-0) vs. Kettle Moraine (3-3)
Week 6: Lakeside Lutheran remained unbeaten with a 35-6 win over Portage. Kettle Moraine Lutheran lost to Kewaskum, 21-13.
What to watch: Kettle Moraine Lutheran has scored 48 combined points in the first quarter of games this season, but has combined to score just 50 points in the second, third and fourth quarters of six games this season. That means Kettle Moraine has averaged eight points per first quarter this season but also is averaging just 8.3 points in the final three-quarters of games this year. Lakeside’s best quarter this season is the second, averaging 12.2 points during the quarter. If this game follows trends of previous games, Lakeside Lutheran looks to have the advantage after first-quarter adjustments are made.
Who to watch: Lakeside senior quarterback Nathan Chesterman put together his best passing game last week, completing 11-14 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns. On the year, Chesterman has never completed less than 50 percent of his passes in a given game and has three games with 67 completion percentage or better.
Joey Ehlke has run the ball 100 times for 666 yards and eight touchdowns this season for Kettle Moraine. The senior back is averaging 6.6 yards per carry this year for 111 yards a game.
Lake Mills (4-2) vs. Reedsburg (2-4)
Week 6: Lake Mills defeated Sauk Prairie, 22-13, in a non-conference game. Reedsburg lost to Madison Edgewood, 21-15.
What to watch: If you go off common opponents, this one should be a close game. The L-Cats defeated Sauk Prairie by nine points, while the Beavers beat Sauk by 35 earlier in the season. Lake Mills also had a 25-point win over Watertown this season, while Reedsburg secured a 15-point victory against the Goslings. Despite the flipped records, this should be a competitive contest.
Who to watch: Lake Mills senior receiver Jaxson Retrum caught six passes for 147 yards last game. It was Retrum’s third game this season with over 100 receiving yards.
Reedsburg senior running back Miles Raupp has been the Beavers’ most efficient back this year, rushing the ball 55 times for 364 times, good for 6.6 yards per carry.
Palmyra-Eagle (2-4) vs. Markesan (1-4)
Week 6: Palmyra-Eagle earned its second victory of the season with a 31-6 win over Pardeeville. Markesan grabbed a 68-7 victory over a beat-up Dodgeland team in Week 6.
What to watch: After losing their first three games of the season, the Panthers now have the chance to win three out of their last four contests. Palmyra-Eagle lost its first game of the season by one point, lost the second game in overtime and then was routed by 39 in its third contest of the season. Despite the tough start, the Panthers have found a way to rally late in the season and could see continued success against a one-win Markesan team.
Who to watch: Despite a heavy-preference for the run game this season, Palmyra-Eagle tight end Aiden Calderon is still going to put up some nice numbers this year. The senior has caught 18 passes for 215 yards and had his best game of the season last week with a five-catch, 77-yard performance. He’s caught at least one pass every game and has double-digit receiving yards in all six games so far.
After being held to single-digit points the first three games of the season, Markesan running back Caleb Janhke helped the Hornets to a 68-point outburst in their fifth game of the season with 154 rushing yards and three touchdowns. We’ll see Friday if Markesan has found some offensive-punch late in the season, or if they were just able to take advantage of a banged-up Dodgeland team.
