PRAIRIE DU SAC -- When Sauk Prairie found the end zone on the final play of the first half, it did not figure to be the game's defining score.
However, the Blackhawks nor the Eagles produced any points after halftime.
Fort Atkinson's football team lost its fifth consecutive game, falling 26-21 to host Sauk Prairie in a Badger Small game on Friday.
A frantic pace from the second quarter did not carry over into the third quarter.
Fort's offense, which scored touchdowns on its first three drives of the game, punted five times in the second half and turned it over once.
The Eagles, looking to run out the clock, put junior H-back Connor Breunig in an unfamiliar position under center on third and short at the Fort 30-yard line with just over two minutes left in the game. Breunig bobbled and then dropped the snap as Fort junior linebacker Camron Brown covered up the loose ball.
Fort, with one timeout in its pocket, took over at its own 27-yard line with 2 minutes, 3 seconds left needing six points. Two first downs and six plays later, Blackhawk senior quarterback Dane Brost was intercepted by sophomore defensive back Landon Schultz on a downfield pass in traffic. Sauk ran out the final minute to earn a victory on its homecoming night.
The Eagles opened the game with the ball and used all runs plays to build a 7-0 advantage on a 14-yard rushing score by Breunig, who ran it 19 times for 65 yards.
Fort (2-6, 0-5 in conference) countered with a 12-play scoring drive of its own, which junior tailback Mason Dressler, who was wide open, capped with a 15-yard touchdown grab on a throwback play late in the first quarter.
Fort's recent special teams woes reared their ugly head again as junior Brason Ballweg raced 90 yards down the middle of the field to return the ensuing kickoff for a TD.
Fort's next play from scrimmage gained 40 yards as Cosson hauled in a deep ball against one-on-one coverage. Two plays later, Brost threaded the needle on a 15-yard scoring strike to Cosson, who had four catches for 138 yards, to make it 14 apiece.
Sauk, which snapped a six-game losing streak and scored a season-high in points, used 11 plays to go 58 yards and grab a 20-14 edge on a five-yard TD run by Breunig, who caught a screen pass on third and long to set up goal to go two plays earlier.
One play from scrimmage was all the Blackhawks needed to snatch the lead back as Brost hit Cosson for a 76-yard strike over the middle.
After the Eagles (2-6, 1-4) punted, Fort was on the move when Schultz picked off Brost, who was rolling to his right and did not get enough on a long pass attempt.
Eleven plays later, Sauk scored what proved to be the go-ahead points. In the red zone, Fort senior linebacker Tyler Narkis broke up a pass and senior defensive end Jack Opperman recorded a sack, setting up fourth down in the waning seconds of the first half. Sauk senior wideout Seth Pliskie's catch moved it to the three-yard line, where senior receiver Carson Brickl caught a pass over the middle for a score. The two-point conversion -- on a jump pass -- fell incomplete for what proved to be the final margin.
Brost went 10 of 24 throwing for 198 yards with three touchdowns, two interceptions. Dressler carried it 16 times for 66 yards.
Senior defensive back Tyler Hartman led the Blackhawk defense with 13.5 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss. Sophomore linebacker Jack Kammer made seven stops and senior linebacker Einrich Otte added six tackles. All 3.5 of Opperman's tackles were for a loss.
Sauk senior running back Derek Hilden led the team with 97 yards on 18 attempts. The Eagles had a 176-61 advantage in rushing yards and had the ball for nearly 18 minutes longer than Fort, which hosts Monona Grove on Senior Night next week to conclude the season.
SAUK PRAIRIE 26, FORT ATKINSON 21
Fort 7 14 0 0 -- 21
Sauk 14 12 0 0 -- 26
First quarter
SP -- C. Breunig 14 run (Brickl kick)
FA -- Dressler 15 pass from Brost (Cosson kick)
SP -- Ballweg 90 kickoff return (Brickl kick)
Second quarter
FA -- Cosson 15 pass from Brost (Cosson kick)
SP -- C. Breunig 5 run (Brickl kick)
FA -- Cosson 76 pass from Brost (Cosson kick)
SP -- Brickl 3 pass from J. Breunig (pass failed)
Team statistics
Total offense: FA 259, SP 272; Yards per play: FA 5.9, SP 4.4; Passing yards: FA 198, SP 96; Rushing attempts-yards: FA 20-61, SP 47-176; Penalties-yards: FA 3-25, SP 3-20; Fumbles-lost: FA 0-0, SP 1-1; Interceptions thrown: FA 2, SP 0; Time of possession: FA 17:10, SP 30:50; First downs: FA 12, SP 20; Third down conversions/attempts: FA 2/9, SP 3/14; Fourth down conversions/attempts: FA 2-2, SP 3-4.
