MILTON – Fort Atkinson’s football team lost at Milton 29-0 in a season-opening nonconference game on Friday.
The Red Hawks, who lost to the Blackhawks 20-7 to open the alternate fall season in March, jumped ahead 22-0 at halftime.
"Milton’s a well-coached program," second-year Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson said. "They out-executed us. We had some nice opportunities but couldn’t capitalize. Great to see guys at the end of the game hold tight defensively and prevent Milton from scoring. Shows courage and competitiveness of our kids. That’s something you definitely want to build off of in week 1."
The first play of Milton’s second series went 67 yards on the ground courtesy of Zack Buthun, who was tackled at the Fort four-yard line. Bothun, who had eight carries for 83 yards, scored on the next play to make it 7-0 with 6 minutes, 28 seconds in the opening quarter.
Carson Baker was intercepted by Mason Pusiteri on the fourth play of Fort’s ensuing drive, setting the Red Hawks up in the red zone after a 37-yard return.
Jack Campion scored three plays later on a seven-yard rush. Cayden Zajac hit Noah Berberich on the two-point try to make it 15-0 with 2:42 left in the first.
The Blackhawks’ Dane Brost picked off Zajac to end Milton’s next series.
The Red Hawks’ Gage Haske caught an 80-yard touchdown on a reverse pass trick play with 2:59 to go before halftime, upping the lead to 22-0.
Zajac, who finished 5-for-10 for 125 yards, hit Garrett Bladl for a 31-yard strike with 2:31 left in the third quarter.
"There were a lot of things where one player made a mistake or two guys didn’t sustain a block," Nelson said. "It’s a new season and new team. Its our first season together. Coaches and players, we can all learn from it and get better. We have the character here to grow stronger from it."
Fort, which went 2-1 in its spring games, was outgained 256-140.
"I felt like our plan was sound," Nelson said. "As a coaching staff, we are still learning our boys. We can definitely put together a better game plan and put our kids in position to be successful."
Baker wound up 5-for-10 for 44 yards while tailback Alec Courtier ran it eight times for 44 yards.
"Baker played pretty well and ran really hard for us," Nelson explained. "Made one bad read on the interception. Pocket was under pressure most of the night. He did a good job completing the passes he did. We need to do a better job protecting him. Carson’s a tough kid."
Fort hosts West Bend West, which lost to Kewaskum 38-16 in its opener, in week two for the program's first home game since the 2019 season.
MILTON 29, FORT ATKINSON 0
Fort Atkinson;0;0;0;0--0
Milton;15;7;7;0--29
Scoring summary: M--Zack Bothun 4 run (Cayden Zajac kick). M--Jack Campion 7 run (Noah Berberich pass from Zajac). M--Gage Haske 80 pass from Zajac (Zajac kick). M--Garrett Bladl 31 pass from Zajac (Zajac kick).
Statistics: First downs--FA 7, M 11. Rushes--FA 32-96, M 26-131. Yards passing--FA 44, M 126. Passes--FA 10-5-1; M 10-5-1. Fumbles-lost--FA 1-0, M 0-0. Penalties--FA 7-50, M 5-50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.