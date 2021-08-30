No one on the Fort Atkinson football roster had experienced winning a varsity home game.
Everyone was determined to change that.
Dane Brost gave the Blackhawks a jolt by taking the opening kickoff to paydirt and the defense forced six interceptions in a 35-3 victory over West Bend West at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium in a nonconference game on Friday.
“It feels great,” Fort Atkinson senior quarterback Carson Baker said. “It’s been four years since we won a varsity home game here. There’s nothing better.”
The Blackhawks snapped a 13-game home skid, one that dated back to week two in 2017.
“It’s special and there’s a lot of emotions, too,” Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson said. “You always want to make sure you’re prepared for every situation. Truth is, nobody on the coaching staff or varsity football players had won at this stadium.
“It’s something I hope these boys and the community will remember. Hopefully it’s not the only memory we and the community have from this season.”
Fort (1-1) couldn’t have scripted a better start, a week removed from a 29-point loss at Milton. Brost, a junior, followed blocks en route to a 78-yard kick return to put the Blackhawks ahead from the get-go and for good.
“That got us going,” Baker said. “When Dane broke free, I didn’t even know what to say. It was a heck of an effort from the offense, defense and special teams to get the win.”
“Nice way to set the tone and get energy up for our sideline,” Nelson added. “That’s what you need from the return guy that’s back there and that’s certainly Dane.”
The Blackhawk offense sputtered in the early going, struggling to develop a flow in part due to self-inflicted mistakes via penalty.
“Carson threw a pick on his first pass but that was on the coaching staff,” Nelson explained. “We ran a bad play into the short side of the field. Give Carson credit, he didn’t lose confidence in himself. The rest of the guys didn’t lose confidence in him.”
West Bend West (0-2) wouldn’t have it for long as senior defensive back Cade Cosson intercepted Brendyn Grass on a throw without a receiver in the vicinity. A 15-yard penalty for a bad block on the return backed Fort up on its own three-yard line.
After a Blackhawks punt, the Spartans started with it in plus territory, eventually settling for a 26-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 7-3 with 11 minutes, 32 seconds left in the second quarter.
Fort started seizing momentum on its next drive. Faced with fourth down and four from their own 45-yard line, Nelson called timeout to strategize about whether to go for it. After reassurance from the players about their motivation to keep the drive going, Fort sent its offense back out.
Baker proceeded to scramble out of the pocket, hitting Cosson in stride for a pick up of 40 yards.
“We had a slant out concept called and it bunched up,” Baker said. “Didn’t have the out route. Decided to roll out, saw Cade reroute and go to the corner. Saw linebackers come at me. Decided to lob it up to Cade and believe he was going to catch it.”
“They were loading up in the box to stop the run,” Nelson added. “Knew we had to spread them out to stretch the field. Cade is about as dependable of a high school football player as you can ask for. Getting it to him is always a good decision.
“The decision to go for it came down to looking at our guys after a timeout about whether they were ready to do it. We had been stalling drives with false starts up to that point. That kind of set the tone for the rest of the game.”
On the next play, senior running back Alec Courtier gained 12. After a series of runs to the left, Fort countered with a rush right and Courtier scored from a yard out on third and goal to make it 14-3 with 6:33 left in the second, shifting all the momentum to the home sideline.
Senior linebacker Logan Recob intercepted a pass late in the half, setting Fort up at the Spartan 20-yard line. Baker hit Cosson for a 19-yard score on third down with 13 seconds remaining in the half.
“That was a simple play action to Cade over the middle,” Nelson said. “Carson really threw a zinger in there. (Baker) was zinging it around in the second quarter and that continued into the second half.”
Things continued to go south for the Spartans, who have lost 29 straight games, on the first drive of the second half as Cosson jumped a passing lane for an interception, returning it to the plus 34. Courtier ran over a pair of defenders on a 20-yard reception a few plays later. After three rushing players netted seven yards, Fort went for it on fourth and three with Baker buying time and rolling to his left before connecting with Cosson in the back corner of the end zone for a three-yard TD, pushing the edge to 21-3.
“That was a busted play,” Nelson said. “One guy got some pressure so Baker had to roll out and start running. Nice touch pass that was put it in a spot where only Cade could get it.”
Junior defensive back Eli Cosson had a 20-yard interception return down the right sideline for the final margin with 5:05 left in the fourth.
“We knew as much West Bend West threw it, we would have opportunities,” Nelson said. “They were moving the ball around a lot. Opportunities don’t mean anything unless you execute. Fortunately for us, our guys were ready to execute.
“Give a lot of credit to our guys. We challenged them at the start of the week to find that edge and to take it one play at a team. West Bend West competed until the end. Our guys would have a positive play and then flush it. We’d have negative play and then flush it. That’s a sign of a successful football team. Makes me excited about our potential moving forward.”
Brost and junior linebacker Tyler Hartman also had interceptions. Senior defensive lineman Sheldon Burnett produced one sack, three tackles for loss.
Baker went 5-for-9 for 85 yards with two touchdowns, one interception. Cade Cosson caught three passes totaling 66 yards. Courtier finished with 40 rushing yards on 13 totes.
The Blackhawks travel to face Reedsburg (0-2) to open Badger-Small Conference play in week three.
FORT ATKINSON 35, WEST BEND WEST 3
West Bend West 0 3 0 0 — 3
Fort Atkinson 7 14 7 7 — 35
First quarter
FA — Brost 78 kickoff return (E. Cosson kick)
Second quarter
WBW — 24 field goal
FA — Courtier 1 run (E. Cosson kick)
FA — C. Cosson 15 pass from Baker (E. Cosson kick)
Third quarter
FA — C. Cosson 8 pass from Baker (E. Cosson kick)
Fourth quarter
FA — E. Cosson 20 interception return (E. Cosson kick)
Team statistics
Total offense: WBW 177, FA 160. Rushing attempts-yards: WBW 31-90, FA 24-75. Penalties-yards: WBW 1-5, FA 3-30. Fumbles-lost: WBW 0-0, FA 0-0, Interceptions thrown: WBW 6, FA 1. First downs: WBW 14, FA 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.