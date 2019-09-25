Fort Atkinson (0-5, 0-3 Badger South) vs. Watertown (4-1, 2-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Jones Dairy Farm Stadium, Fort Atkinson High School
RADIO: None
Watertown entered the season with designs on winning the Badger South title. Fort Atkinson is still in search of its first win.
In the most recent weeks, the Blackhawks faced off against Milton, Stoughton and Monroe teams that liked to run the football. This week, Watertown possesses an experienced wide receiver group and an experienced quarterback. In contrast, the Blackhawks run three sophomores and a junior onto the field in their secondary.
"They can light up the score like the pinball machine," second-year head coach Brady Grayvold said. "The biggest thing is that they have a quarterback that can sling the ball a little bit."
As for the youth in the secondary matching up against the experienced Watertown receiving crew, Grayvold said they'll embrace the challenge.
"It will be a good learning experience for them," Grayvold said. "We have a couple of games where they haven’t seen many balls. It will be interesting to see if it rains Friday how that could impact their throwing ability."
Even if it does rain, it would be tough to imagine Watertown struggling to move the ball on Friday, but crazier things have happened.
Jefferson (2-3, 2-3 RVC) at Clinton (0-5, 0-5)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Clinton High School
RADIO: KOOL 106.5 FM
There has been a bit of soul searching. There has been a lot of talk of adversity.
But more than anything, there is the reality that the Jefferson Eagles have lost three consecutive games.
That in mind, Jefferson coach Steve Gee can't wait to play another game.
"I'm really ready to be done talking about adversity and just want to get a win on Friday," Gee said. "We do feel like we took a step forward on Friday, so that was good. We lost the Evansville game and Brodhead game that were disappointing and guys learned from it. There are good lessons to learn from this because not everything can always go right.
"Some of our guys handled it great and some of our guys had a lesson to learn. That’s coaching too, it’s not just Xs and Os."
Of all the teams in the Rock Valley this season, Clinton might be the best one for the Eagles to see. Prior to a 27-25 loss to Big Foot, the Cougars were shut out in three consecutive weeks.
"Unlike some of the other years, they’re not quite as big up front," Gee said. "They still have some pretty talented skill kids, but their school size is going to dictate what they’re going to have.
"I think we all kind of get those cycles where you’re up and down.”
As long as the Eagles manage to stay disciplined against the pitch, they should get back into the win column.
"The biggest thing when you play Clinton or any other team is just guys remembering their responsibilities," Gee said. "If you have pitch, you better stay on pitch. The one time you decide to be a hero is the one time we give up a huge play."
New Glarus/Monticello (2-3, 0-0 Capitol South) vs. Cambridge (4-1, 0-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: New Glarus High School
RADIO: None
This is the game of the week.
Before the season started, the Cambridge Blue Jays dared to believe they had a chance to win a third Capitol South title in a row.
After the skill the Blue Jays lost to graduation, that seemed bold.
Before the season started, Cambridge coach Mike Klingbeil said it was possible the conference championship could come down to the first conference game of the season against New Glarus/Monticello, which enters the game with losses to Lake Mills, Columbus, and Lodi.
Cambridge hangs its hat on its run defense and New Glarus/Monticello has been running the ball at almost 5 yards per carry.
On offense, the Blue Jays have been trying to cultivate a passing attack throughout the season. Against Boscobel, Cambridge connected for two passing touchdowns and junior quarterback threw for an efficient 4-of-6 for 85 yards.
Cambridge will need to throw the ball more than six times to win this matchup against New Glarus/Monticello, but the maturation of Stein and the mismatch presented by tight end Jordan Marty should be just enough to help the Blue Jays rushing attack of Trey Colts and Tyler Curtis earn a win.
OTHER GAMES
Friday’s games
Milton (5-0, 3-0 Badger South) vs. Oregon (2-2, 1-1)
Whitewater (1-4, 1-4 RVC) at Brodhead/Juda (2-3, 2-3), 7 p.m.
Lake Mills (4-1, 1-0 Capitol North) at Columbus (3-2, 0-1)
Lakeside Lutheran (3-2, 1-0 Capitol North) vs. Watertown Luther Prep (2-3, 0-1), 940 AM WFAW
Palmyra-Eagle (4-1, 2-1 Trailways Large) vs. Horicon/Hustisford (4-1, 2-0)
Johnson Creek (5-0, 2-0 Trailways South) at Fall River/Rio (2-3, 0-2)
Deerfield (0-5, 0-3 Trailways Small) vs. Menominee Indian (2-2, 0-1)
