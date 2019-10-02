Fort Atkinson (0-6, 0-4 Badger South) vs. Madison Edgewood (0-6, 0-6)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Jones Dairy Farm Stadium, Fort Atkinson High School
RADIO: None
Two winless teams will square off at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium on Friday night.
In order to come away with a Homecoming win, the Fort Atkinson Blackhawks will need to hope that they’ve gained more than Madison Edgewood has from experiences as an undersized team short on varsity repetitions.
Time will tell, of course, but the most recent experience Fort Atkinson had was against the pass-happy Watertown Goslings. The Blackhawks were lining up an inexperienced bunch of defensive backs against a senior-laden corp of Watertown receivers. If they learned from that experience, it will show this week.
“They got better as the game went on,” second-year head coach Brady Grayvold said. “I think you’re starting to see some of the young guys understand a team defense. Now, we’re seven weeks in and it takes a while. For a large majority of them, they have never played varsity football before.
“The game is starting to slow down a little bit. (Watertown) lit us up in the first half but we were able to get a couple stops on the defensive side of the ball in the second half.”
As far as the offense is concerned, Edgewood can say it stacked its size and experience in its front-seven. Yes, that’s similar to what the Blackhawks did.
To this point in the season, Fort Atkinson has scored single touchdowns in four of its six games this season. Madison Edgewood scored 13 points in a loss to Sauk Prairie (3-3, 1-3 Badger North) and 20 points in a loss last week to Monona Grove (2-4, 2-2).
Grayvold said he believed balance would benefit the Blackhawks this week in ways it hasn’t in previous weeks. This is the second week in a row sophomore Cade Cosson is starting at quarterback in place of injured sophomore quarterback Carson Baker.
“We should be able to run the ball and throw the ball,” Grayvold said. “Against Watertown we started throwing the ball better. I think you look at them, they’re huge up front, but they’re a team that we should be able to move the ball better on.”
Fort Atkinson carries a 16-game losing streak into the matchup and Edgewood’s last victory was the final game of the season last year when the Crusaders beat Milton.
With Homecoming in their sails, the Blackhawks have a shot to pull this one out.
“We tell them their job is to win the Homecoming game,” Grayvold said. “That can really turn around the perception about their program if we can get a win in the Homecoming game.”
Jefferson (3-3, 3-3 RVC) vs. Beloit Turner (2-4, 2-4)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Jefferson High School
RADIO: KOOL 106.5 FM
Now that the losing streak is over, the Jefferson Eagles can focus on getting back into the playoffs. But first, they’ve got Homecoming.
“With the guys, of course there are some theme days,” Jefferson coach Steve Gee said. “But we tell them their role in Homecoming is to win the football game on Friday. ... Sometimes I worry they’ll expend all their energy at the pep rally, but we remind them to stay focused on the game and win the game so that they have something positive to talk about at the dance (on Saturday).”
Early in the season, the Eagles were touting a youthful secondary. At times, they ran safe coverages to make sure they could lean on each other and keep plays in front of them. Seven weeks into the season, they’re going to get their most experienced passer dropping back and looking the shred them.
“Kenny Draeving has been starting for them since he was a sophomore and we know they’re going to throw, throw and throw some more,” Gee said. “He’s a big kid with a strong arm and they have some tall receivers too. It’s going to be a test for us. ...
“We are really young in the secondary,” Gee said. “Those guys were certainly wide-eyed in Week 1. Today in practice, we did an extra back-seven segment. (Draeving) is a three-year starter, we can sit back in the same coverage. He’s going to figure it out.”
As far as the offense is concerned, Jefferson will try to replicate on its 504 yards rushing last week. The combination of Jeff Zeh and Dean Neff, and the Jefferson offensive line, the Eagles should be two possessions better than Turner.
Lake Mills (5-1, 2-0 Capitol North) vs. Lakeside Lutheran (3-3, 1-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Campus Field
RADIO: AM 940 WFAW
Home teams have fared pretty well in this rivalry.
The last time a road team was victorious, including playoff games, was September 30, 2011 when Lakeside Lutheran won at Lake Mills 48-14.
A few games have been lopsided over the years and many others have been instant classics, regardless of the records.
“When it’s a rivalry like this, it doesn’t matter what the records are,” Lake Mills football coach Dan Ferkovich said. “These two teams are going to battle each other.”
The L-Cats come into Friday’s week 7 clash with the Warriors riding a 5-game win streak and having scored 143 points in the last three games alone. Lakeside will present a man-to-man look for high-powered L-Cat attack.
“There are going to have a 4-man front with two linebackers,” Ferkovich said. “They plan man with a safety over the top. If we go 5 wide, they will shadow (senior wide receiver Hunter Buechel). It comes down to who executes the best.”
On defense, the L-Cats will need to tackle well against the Warriors’ option look quarterbacked by senior Matt Davis.
“Be disciplined and swarm to the ball and make tackles,” Ferkovich said of keys defensively. “You have to play so assignment-sound football, it doesn’t give you a lot of help. Certain guys have to be responsible for the fullback, quarterback and pitchman. When you have guys tackling the fullback, that doesn’t help you tackle the quarterback.”
Lakeside is looking to rebound from a 9-7 home loss to Luther Prep in week 6. The Warriors put up 68 total points in the two games prior. On the other hand, the Warrior defense has held two of their last three opponents under 10 points.
Lakeside totaled 248 yards against LPS but only managed a lone third-quarter scoring drive.
For Lake Mills, it’s also homecoming week and the team is one win away from clinching a playoff spot.
“The boys are occupied with other things. They get away from football for a little bit and do the homecoming activities through Friday,” Ferkovich said. “Come Friday, when the only thing to think about is football, then they will be charged up and ready to go which will be good for us.”
On Friday, Lakeside will look to collect the series’ first road victory in some time as the L-Cats will try to push their win streak to six.
OTHER GAMES
Friday’s games
Milton (6-0, 4-0 Badger South) vs. Monroe (3-3, 2-2), 7 p.m.
Whitewater (1-5, 1-5 RVC) at Brodhead/Juda (2-4, 2-4), 7 p.m.
Cambridge (5-1, 1-0 Capitol South) vs. Belleville (4-2, 1-1)
Palmyra-Eagle (4-1, 2-1 Trailways Large) vs. Markesan (4-2, 3-1)
Johnson Creek (6-0, 3-0 Trailways Small) at Randolph (5-1, 2-1)
Deerfield (1-5, 1-3 Trailways Small) vs. Fall River/Rio (2-4, 0-3)
