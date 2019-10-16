Fort Atkinson (0-8, 0-6 Badger South) at Oregon (3-5, 2-4)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Jones Dairy Farm Stadium
RADIO: None
This week has been a week of reflection and honoring the efforts of the seniors as Fort Atkinson heads into its final game of the season against Oregon.
The Blackhawks remain in pursuit of their first win in 18 tries and the Panthers are a team that missed the playoffs following a first-round exit in 2018. This game is an opportunity for Fort Atkinson to get its first win.
Fort Atkinson is fresh off of its best offensive output putting 272 rushing yards during its 45-14 loss to Monona Grove. While the Blackhawks might feel like they can build on their success, Oregon earned a 35-0 victory over Madison Edgewood in the fourth week.
“Against most everyone, we’ve at least moved the ball a little bit,” second-year head coach Brady Grayvold said. “When we stay consistent we move the ball. When we do things that hurt ourselves, we don’t move the ball. For the young guys when we run like we did against MG, it shows the fruits of their labor.”
Grayvold and staff have honored the 10-person senior class with a couple of displays of gratitude for four years spent in the program. The first was to allow the seniors to address the whole program and speak to what the program has meant to them The second was to allow the players an opportunity to play a position they might not have ever been able to play in their careers.
“Of course, everyone wants to play quarterback, but the thing you learn quickly is that you have to know where everyone is supposed to line up and what everyone is supposed to do,” Grayvold said. “Now, all of that is fun and it’s important because it’s pretty special for kids to go through four years of high school football. We want to send them out with a great week, but we want to also give them a week that prepares them for their final game and not sell them short.”
Jefferson (5-3, 5-3 RVC) vs. Whitewater (1-7, 1-7)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Jefferson High School
RADIO: KOOL 106.5 FM WKCH
AUDIO STREAM: www.104.5wsld.com
Jeff Zeh eclipsed the 1,500-yard threshold last week for the Jefferson Eagles. He’ll get a chance to run wild when the Jefferson Eagles take advantage of the progress they’ve made on the offensive line throughout the season.
“Despite the fact that we have a lot of seniors in the line, you have Zach Donley and Dobson as first-year starters,” Jefferson coach Steve Gee said. “Hunter Boettcher played last year on the defensive line, but he hadn’t played on offense.
“A lot of (the success the last two weeks) is guys getting it and starting to click. We laid about as big of an egg as you could in Evansville. Now that we’ve recovered from it, the guys are playing well.”
The Eagles clinched a playoff berth last year with their win over East Troy. This week, the goal is to execute and not miss out on another opportunity to improve before the playoffs begin.
“The first thing we did was show them the film of (Will Leibbrand) busting a 75-yard run,” Gee said. “He had some really nice runs and looked good. That shows you that regardless of record, every team in our conference has some talented kids, so if you’re not sound in your technique and tackling, they can make you pay.”
Zeh and senior Dean Neff have been two of those players in the RVC who have made opponents pay, and that again should be the case again on Friday night.
Lakeside Lutheran (4-4, 2-2 Capitol North) vs. Lodi (6-2, 2-2)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Lakeside Lutheran High School
RADIO: AM 940 WFAW
This one will have a playoff-like feel as both teams are fighting for their playoff lives on Lakeside’s Senior Night.
Lodi was sitting at 2-0 in conference after week six but has since lost 14-10 to Columbus and 42-7 at Lake Mills.
The Blue Devils haven’t missed the postseason since 2000 and have the conference’s second-leading rusher with 981 yards in junior Colton Nicolay (5-foot-8, 170 pounds).
“They are a running football team. They have a pair of good tailbacks in Nicolay and (Lucas) Heyroth,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “They use heavy run and the short passing game to a fullback or tight end. I think their strength is their defense, in particular the run defense.”
Lodi has allowed one opponent to score more than 14 points and two foes have scored double-digits against the team’s 34 or 43 lineup up front and matchup zone in the secondary.
Lakeside plans to counter with a balanced offensive attack.
“We run midline, inside or outside veer,” Bauer said of the offense. “We are expecting to see a 34 and a 43. We’re hoping we can get something out of each of those formations.
“We’re going to have to be balanced. We have to find some ways to get rushing yardage, but we will need to be balanced.”
The Warriors rushed it 38 times for 245 yards, scoring three times, in a 35-7 win at Poynette that snapped a 2-game losing streak. The offense is hoping to get junior wideout Tersony Vater, who is nursing a lower body injury, back this week after he missed last week’s game.
Lakeside’s run defense, a group that gave up 70 yards on 20 attempts last week, is playing some of its best football at the end of the season. That unit needs to be physical and will have a big say in this week’s outcome as the Warriors try to become playoff-eligible for the third time in as many seasons.
“I think our defense has been getting better every week, in particular our run defense,” Bauer said. “We face some good running backs. They have been getting stronger each week … Lodi is big up front both on offense and defense. Our guys are going to have to be a little more physical than they are used to.”
Johnson Creek (7-1) at Almond-Bancroft (8-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Almond-Bancroft High School
RADIO: None
The Bluejays look to bounce back from a 27-7 loss to Lourdes Academy with a road game against Central Wisconsin Conference-Small Division champion Almond-Bancroft.
The Eagles have rolled up 2,262 rushing yards including 25 touchdowns on the ground. Running back Jackson Beggs leads the team in rushing with 1,316 yards. Matthew Lukas has 347 rushing yards and 237 receiving yards. Quarterback Daniel Baumgartner has 391 passing yards.
“They are an old Wing-T team,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “They run double wing, and do a lot of read option off of it. Their quarterback is 6-foot-3, 250 pounds and they are big up front. They want to pound the ball as much as they can.
“It’s a good test. One of the reasons I scheduled them is they are a D7 powerhouse. It’s a good game right before the playoffs start.”
Almond-Bancroft runs a 33 stack defense with a cover 3 look in the secondary.
“It will be interesting to see how our kids respond after last week,” Wagner said. “Obviously, the big thing is how are we going to respond to that. I hope we’ll be a little healthier going into this week.”
Friday’s games
Milton (7-1, 4-1 Badger South) at Watertown (6-2, 4-2)
Cambridge (7-1, 3-0 Capitol South) at Waterloo (1-7, 0-3)
Palmyra-Eagle (6-2, 4-1 Trailways Large) vs. Montello co-op (3-5, 1-4)
Deerfield (2-6, 0-4 Trailways Small) vs. Oshkosh Lourdes (8-0, 4-0)
For updates, follow @ByJalenKnuteson, @nate_gilbert and @JohnClaudeMill on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.