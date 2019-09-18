Fort Atkinson (0-4, 0-2 Badger South) at Monroe (2-2, 1-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Jones Dairy Farm Stadium, Fort Atkinson High School
RADIO: 940 AM WFAW
with Brett Ketterman and Josh Smith
Monroe prides itself on being a fundamentally sound, systematically disciplined team.
That’s how they managed to beat Watertown, a team that had visions of competing for a Badger South title before an injury to a key offensive lineman significantly hurt their offense.
The Cheesemakers rely on a steady diet of rushing plays. They lost to Sauk in Week 1 and beat Portage by one point in Week 2.
Of course, as mentioned by head coach Brady Grayvold last week, that doesn’t much matter for Fort Atkinson as the Blackhawks continue to focus on improving themselves before they can focus on specific tactics for an opponent.
“They are a physical team,” Grayvold said. “That doesn’t impact our preparation so much as it’s you us needing to stop what they want to do.
“(Monroe) knows what they want to run against almost every look we give them, so we need to be in position and be disciplined.”
The Fort Atkinson offense has shown progress since its two-offensive touchdown season in 2018. Though the injury to sophomore quarterback Carson Baker in the Week 4 loss to Stoughton is not helpful, it shouldn’t be the end of the world for the Blackhawks.
“(Sophomore) Cade Cosson will be our quarterback and it doesn’t limit us at all,” Grayvold said. “He can do a bunch of things well.”
Jefferson (2-2, 2-2 RVC) at Edgerton (3-1, 3-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Edgerton High School
RADIO: KOOL 106.5 FM with
Sean Maloney and John Kipper
Last week, the Jefferson Eagles dropped their second game in a row. The Eagles haven’t lost three in a row since 2015, when they lost three in a row to close the season.
It’s simple, little things that have kept the Eagles from winning the last two weeks. Jefferson coach Steve Gee pointed out that a small block on the back side of a counter play was the difference between a big, touchdown run and a tackle for a loss.
So, the Eagles have gone back to basics this week.
“We didn’t quite go all the way back to gentlemen, this is a football, but it was pretty close,” Gee said. “We talked about angles and footwork. Making the right cuts to take the right routes.
“In my mind, the turnovers are coming from not taking the right angle or not being lined up right. We have to take care of the ball. It’s all small stuff.”
Edgerton played Evansville to a close loss and handily defeated Brodhead/Juda. Both Jefferson and Edgerton had similar victories over McFarland.
Though the nod goes to Edgerton when looking at the resumes to this point in the season, Jefferson is a disciplined, complete game away from being back to the standard established over the last decade.
“We have to be disciplined. It’s all power and counter,” Gee said. “The lineup is different because they’re in shotgun, but the play is the same. All of the things that teams would talk about us are kind of the same for them. It’s just a little bit different.
“We’ve had a good week. Energy-wise, guys were good. Hopefully that carries into the game on Friday against Edgerton.”
Menominee Indian (2-2) at Johnson Creek (4-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Johnson Creek High School
RADIO: KOOL 106.5 FM with
Sean Maloney and John Kipper
Johnson Creek hosts an unfamiliar opponent when Menominee Indian arrives for homecoming on Friday night.
The Eagles enter the game having beaten Wild Rose 40-2 last week.
“They looked pretty good against Wild Rose,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “We wanted to schedule a bigger school again to see where we are. We’ve never played them before. I am interested to see what they bring to the table.”
Offensively, the Eagles vary from a spread attack to a wishbone formation. They are led by Tiger Dixon (678 yards passing), Pasen Waupoose (222 yards rushing) and Andre Corn (320 yards receiving, 71 yards rushing).
“They have some real good size,” Wagner said. “Their two offensive tackles are 350 pounds plus. Their fullback/linebacker is 235.”
Menominee Indian runs a 44 stack defensively.
“They do a lot of blitzing up the middle,” Wagner said.
Johnson Creek enters the game relatively healthy. Junior tight end Wyatt Owen is hoping to play despite a recent ankle sprain.
Senior quarterback Justin Swanson has been the embodiment of balanced with 461 passing yards and 460 rushing yards. Senior running back Sam Budig has 318 rushing yards. Sophomore receiver Skylor Griffiths has 206 receiving yards. Owen has 154.
OTHER GAMES
Friday’s games
Whitewater (1-3 RVC) at McFarland (2-2 RVC), 7 p.m.
Lake Mills (3-1, 0-0 Capitol North) at Poynette (2-2, 0-0)
The Lake Mills football team is riding a 3-game win streak heading into its Capitol North opener at Poynette on Friday.
The L-Cats are scoring at a 34-point clip through four games and will look to continue exploiting defenses with big plays.
“If they are going to give us space, we have to complete those underneath passes,” Lake Mills football coach Dan Ferkovich said. “We have to execute and be able to do that all the way down the field. Maybe break a tackle and get down the field. We have to continue running the ball well if we are going to have success like we have been.”
Poynette continues to run an I offense that features more running then throwing. Anticipating where the play is going will be important.
“Recognizing the play,” said Ferkovich of the key’s defensively. “Against Laconia, they pulled a lot. Against Belleville they didn’t. Recognizing what is coming is going to be huge for us. As long as we can recognize what is coming and swarm to the ball, we’ll be in good shape I believe.”
The L-Cats want to make opponents play their style which can be tough to do for an entire contest.
“We want to be the ones that control the pace,” Ferkovich said. “If we want to go fast, we have to be able to go fast. Same with the defensive side of the ball to force 3 and outs to get the ball back. If we can score points and make other teams catch up with us, that’s something not a lot of teams can do.”
Lake Mills will be shooting for its third consecutive road victory after a 420-yard performance versus West Salem that saw junior quarterback Adam Moen throw for 338 yards and account for five touchdowns.
Hunter Buechel and Matt Johnson both had 100-yard receiving games last week and having another offensively output of this measure will make the L-Cats difficult to contend with in Week 5.
Lakeside Lutheran (2-2, 0-0 Capitol North) at Columbus (3-1, 0-0)
The Lakeside Lutheran football team travel to Columbus to commence Capitol North play in Week 5.
The Cardinals won their first three games before a 46-0 setback versus Stratford last week. Junior Caden Brunell averages 6.7 yards a carry and has racked up 599 yards this season.
“They are a very good team,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “They played a buzzsaw in Stratford last week. They run it really well and have a really good running back in Brunell and a host of other good athletes. They can throw the ball as well.”
The Columbus defense like to apply pressure through blitzes early and often.
“They are very aggressive defensively and do a lot of moving around up front and a lot of blitzing,” Bauer said. “We are going to have to be on our toes picking up our blocks ... They do so much moving around and blitzing. They will bring linebackers up and move them down at the line. We want to make sure we don’t get hit in the backfield.”
Columbus lines up in a 3-man front defensively that features a stack of three linebackers behind it.
Lakeside’s defense allowed 149 total yards in a 40-6 win over Marshall last week and that type of effort will be important with Brunell’s presence.
“It starts with stopping Brunell,” Bauer said. “If we can minimize their running game, I think we have a better chance of stopping the pass.”
Lakeside ran it for 299 yards last week as a team and tailback Logan Pampel had 12 carries for 112 yards. Sustaining that type of offense in addition to honing in on Brunell’s whereabouts will be big factors in the conference opener.
Palmyra-Eagle (3-1, 1-1 Trailways Large) vs. Horicon/Hustisford (2-1, 0-0)
Cambridge (3-1) at Boscobel (0-4)
Milton (4-0, 2-0 Badger South) vs. Oregon (2-2, 1-1)
Deerfield (0-4, 0-2 Trailways Small) vs. Cambria-Friesland (2-2, 0-1)
For updates, follow @ByJalenKnuteson and @JohnClaudeMill on Twitter
