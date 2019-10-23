Jefferson (6-3) vs. Lakeside Lutheran (5-4)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Jefferson High School

RADIO: KOOL 106.5 FM

For more than a decade, Lakeside Lutheran relied on the double-wing offense to bully its way down the field. The Warriors gained a reputation in the Capitol North for their style of play much like the reputation Jefferson has cultivated in the Rock Valley Conference the last 14 years.

The Lakeside coaching staff has a thorough understanding of the offense that Jefferson wants to execute.

“Back in the day, when we ran double-wing, Jim Bauer was our offensive coordinator,” said Lakeside head coach Paul Bauer, Jim’s brother. “We brought him back last night to talk to our (scout team) running backs to make sure they were running things well. He spent about an hour with us to make sure we get it right the way it’s supposed to be run.”

The Eagles enter the game with a pair of 1,000-yard rushers. Senior Dean Neff has carried the ball 172 times for 1,017 yards. Senior Jeff Zeh has 121 carries for 1,704 yards.

Lakeside is hoping its experience with the double-wing helps the Warriors recognize the counters and inside reverses that have led to Zeh’s big runs this season.

“Some of the things that we think we have up our sleeve are probably gone,” Jefferson coach Steve Gee said. “Coach Bauer knows the offense and knows where all of the little things that we might try to do are.

“It’s more for the coaches than the kids. I don’t know if any of their kids over there ran this offense when they were running it, but the coaches definitely do.”

On the defensive side of things, Jefferson will be tested by a balanced Lakeside attack. Paul Bauer believes the Warriors are at their best when they’re 50-percent run and 50-percent pass.

“It all comes back to assignments,” Gee said. “Regardless of how they line it up, everyone needs to know their job. The biggest thing you have to avoid is the person who thinks they can do their own thing and be a hero.”

Now, it’s a rivalry renewed. Jefferson and Lakeside Lutheran had a string of non-conference games early on in the Gee era. The Warriors had a string of season-ending playoff games against Rock Valley Conference teams.

Bauer said he felt like Lakeside Lutheran had closed the gap on the Rock Valley and expects a competitive, physical contest.“We’re excited,” Gee said. “I have a lot of respect for them and their program. It’s going to be exciting to have a local game and should be a good Friday night.”

Johnson Creek (7-2) at FDL Winnebago Lutheran (8-1)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Winnebago Luth. Academy

RADIO: None

For the second time in three seasons, Johnson Creek got crunched by the numbers game as the smallest enrollment school in Division 6. The Bluejays take on Winnebago Lutheran Academy in Fond du Lac in a Level 1 game on Friday.

“They run a spread offense,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “They wing the ball all over the place. They’ve got some really good athletes on the edge. Our secondary will definitely be tested this week.

“Defensively, they run a four-man front and put a lot of pressure on the quarterback.”

Johnson Creek enters the game with a limited roster.

“We’re a little banged up,” Wagner said. “We’ll go up there and give it the best shot we got. Our seniors are going out with 29, 30 varsity wins. That’s a little over seven wins a year. That’s all you can ask for. It’s been a good run.”

Lake Mills (8-1) vs. St. Francis (6-3)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Campus Field

RADIO: KOOL 106.5 FM

The second-seeded Lake Mills football team is set to host seventh-seeded St. Francis in a Level 1 game at Lake Mills High School.

This game will be the team’s first on the newly installed turf field.

A win guarantees a second home game and getting there will require stopping a Mariners offense that scores 31.6 points a game.

“They do a lot of different things in a lot of different formations,” Lake Mills football coach Dan Ferkovich said. “They’ll line up in a 3-back, I formation with the running back nine yards deep. They’ll use a T formation but then turn around and run 4 and 5 wide. They like to get the ball to playmakers however they can.

“We have to watch out for the amount of trick plays they run. They’ll run those from anywhere on the field. They ran a fake punt from their own 5-yard line. Their offensive lineman early on against Lake Country Lutheran (last week) would stand up and see if you’re disciplined enough to stay in your spot. They get down in a stance and the quarterbacks starts his cadence and then the lineman stand up. We have to be ready for that too. Lots of things we haven’t seen before that we have to be ready for. It’s a busy week of practice for us.”

St. Francis has thrown it for 1,281 yards and 12 scores while running for 1,427 yards, scoring 27 times.

Quarterback Carter Ellenson has a completion percentage of 56.1, throwing for 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The sophomore is a threat to make plays on his own as well.

The Mariners like to get the ball into the hands of senior Ismael Bastardo, who leads the team in both rushing with 453 yards, scoring 10 times, and receiving with 22 catches for 353 yards and five scores. They also rely on senior Eric Borowski, who has 329 rushing yards and 152 receiving yards.

“They move (Bastardo),” Ferkovich said. “He’ll be a receiver or lined up in the backfield and they’ll run jet sweeps with him. They also throw it on screens to him. We have to be ready for everything. We have to know what the rules are through all of their formations.”

The Mariners allow 31.6 points a game and have given up 28 points or more on three occasions, including last week’s 35-12 loss at home to Lake Country. The team lines up in a 35 and employs a true zone defense.

“They play a zone. Most teams don’t play zone against us because our receivers are smart and athletic so they know where to go to get the ball,” Ferkovich said. “If they do run zone, we feel like we can have a decent day throwing the ball against them. They have three big guys up front especially Perry Gilbert (5-foot-11, 335 pounds). They run a 35 like we do which is nice because we see that every day in practice. Two outside linebackers will step up and watch things on the outside or Adam (Moen) on the zone read.

“We probably won’t do too much pulling because those two linebackers like to shoot gaps and make plays in the backfield. Our run game will be very vanilla, we just need to be effective when we do try to run.”

Lake Mills is looking to extend its winning streak to nine games, a stretch in which the team has scored over 40 points on seven occasions and over 50 three times.

The L-Cats haven’t allowed over 20 points since week 3. The team is pretty healthy entering its 10th game. Junior linebacker and running back Charlie Cassady is nursing a shoulder injury he sustained blocking on a first-quarter touchdown last week against Luther Prep. Freshman linebacker Ben Buchholtz is also dealing with a shoulder injury.

Scoring against a zone defense and being prepared for any new wrinkles from St. Francis will be key this week.

“Being disciplined everywhere. We don’t really see zone teams,” Ferkovich said. “We’ll have to be ready for that and be disciplined on the defensive side of the ball too so were not jumping offsides and giving them cheap yards. Making sure we don’t bite and lose those trick plays and watch guys run behind us.

“We have to be ready for everything since it’s playoff time, you’re going to see some opponents you’ve never seen before so you have to be ready to play.”

Palmyra-Eagle (7-2) at Cambridge (8-1)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Cambridge High School

RADIO: None

Cambridge knows Palmyra-Eagle wants to throw, and the Blue Jays know they’ll need to stop it.

The Blue Jays and the Panthers will meet in a WIAA Division 6 opening-round playoff game Friday in Cambridge.

“We have to stop it (Panthers’ passing game),” Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil said. “It’s a combination of trying to take away their receivers and rushing their quarterback.”

“The pass defense has been a strength for us,” Klingbeil added.

The Blue Jays head into the matchup allowing just 13.4 points per game. Led by the passing attack, the Panthers (7-2, 5-1) put up 27.4 points per game.

“For us nothing changes,” Palmyra Eagle head coach Kevin Wilde said. “It’s a playoff game, but there are certain things that you have to do to win the game. So, limit turnovers, penalties and make big plays on offense.”

Palmyra-Eagle senior quarterback Brandon Wilde finished as the state’s regular season leader in passing yards with 2,261 yards. Senior wide receiver Danny Hammond is second in the state in receptions with 77. He’s also third in the state in receiving yards with 1,169.

“Hammond is a good receiver, they have good receivers, so it’s just a matter of not letting them get behind us and not losing them,” Klingbeil said.

The Blue Jays (8-1 4-0) go into the game after claiming their third straight Capitol South Conference title.

“Winning breeds confidence,” Wilde said. “So obviously they’ve won a lot of games, so they’re going to be confident. Our kids are equally confident.”

