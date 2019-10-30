No. 6 Johnson Creek (8-2) at No. 2 FDL St. Mary’s Springs (8-2)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: North Fond du Lac High School.
RADIO: None.
Johnson Creek’s reward for upsetting Winnebago Lutheran Academy in Level 1 of the Division 6 playoffs last week is a trip to face St. Mary’s Springs, which has won the Division 5 state title in two of the last three seasons.
The Ledgers run a veer midline offense, led by running backs David Mueller (1,011 yards rushing) and Isaac Hyland (728 rushing).
“Their favorite play is the trap,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “They are very good at running traps. They run some veer stuff off of that and some power. They are big up front. Their left guard and their left tackle are both 6-foot-5, 265 pounds. They have good skills kids with two really good running backs.”
Defensively, Springs plays in a three-man front.
“They are big up front and aggressive to the ball,” Wagner said. “They’ve got athletes all over the field. We’ve watched a lot of film. I think there’s some things we can do in the pass game which could possibly open up our run game.
“Our kids have done a great job all season. We’re in Level 2 in D6. The match-up is what it is. We’ll go up there and give it our best shot and see where the chips fall.”
No. 5 Lakeside Lutheran (6-4) at No. 1 Evansville (9-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Evansville High School
RADIO: KOOL 106.5 FM
Paul Bauer doesn’t know how or why Evansville was able to bounce back from an 0-9 season in 2018 to be a No. 1 seed, but he knows they’re talented this year.
“It’s going to be tough. They have a number of very good skill-position players,” Lakeside head coach Paul Bauer said. “It starts with the quarterback (Tyr Severson), he has a great arm. Then they have three or four really good receivers. (Sully Geske) is exceptional, he has a lot of the big numbers and seems to be the elite one of the bunch.”
Severson has thrown for 2,134 yards and 25 touchdowns. Geske, who plays a versatile 6-foot-2 guard during the basketball season, has caught 15 touchdowns from Severson for 801 yards. Geske is averaging 20 yards per catch.
Carson Hill is the other big-play threat for the Blue Devils. Hill averages more than 22.9 yards per catch and has a total of 435 yards receiving this year.
“We have our hands full on the defensive side of the ball,” Bauer said. “We have to hope we can move the football and answer scores because they are going to score.”
To put points on the board, Lakeside will need to be able to adjust to blitzes and take advantage when Evansville misses on a blitz. The Warriors had success against Columbus, a team that relies on the blitz to hold offenses in check.
“They play small on the defensive side and they’re really quick. They do a ton of blitzing,” Bauer said. “We’ve been telling the kids, ‘Hang in there, they might hit it right a few times, but the next time they might get it wrong, so stay true to it and have confidence in the veer.’”
The last two weeks, the Warriors have been clicking on offense, thanks to a solid passing day by Matt Davis against Lodi when it qualified for the WIAA Division 4 playoffs. Last week against Jefferson, it was Davis with his legs that made the difference for Lakeside.
If Davis can have success with both, Lakeside Lutheran might have enough to pull off another upset. And if they do that, they’ll advance to play the winner for third-seeded Edgerton against second-seeded River Valley.
No. 2 Lake Mills (9-1) vs. No. 3 Greendale Martin Luther (8-2)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Lake Mills High School
RADIO: None
Second-seeded Lake Mills hosts third-seeded Martin Luther in a WIAA Division 4 Level 2 game on Friday.
The Spartans, out of the Metro Classic Conference, are 8-2, averaging 36 points per game. Greendale Martin Luther beat sixth-seeded University School of Milwaukee 31-0 last week.
Junior quarterback Brady Hoppert orchestrates the Greendale Martin Luther attack. Hoppert has thrown for 2,078 yards with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions. Hoppert isn’t a real threat to run out of the backfield for a team that reached Level 4 in Division 5 two years ago before a Level 3 appearance in Division 4 last season.
Senior tailback Octavis Cherry has 483 rushing yards on 72 attempts, good for 6.7 yards a carry. Junior running back Fred Guydon has 83 totes totaling 322 yards with nine touchdowns.
The Spartans have a trio of capable, athletic receivers in juniors Sylvere Campbell (57 catches for 991 yards), Aundreus Griffin (36-540) and Jacob Hartlaub (21-366). Campbell has 15 receiving scores while Griffin has notched six touchdowns and Hartlaub has five.
“They have receivers who can make big plays and the running backs are explosive,” Lake Mills football coach Dan Ferkovich said. “(Hoppert) can throw the ball. The offensive line isn’t the biggest but can create holes for running backs. We have to make sure we tackle or they are going to make short gains into longer gains or even touchdowns.”
The Greendale Martin Luther offense is pretty dynamic and the team utilizes a variety of schemes to get the ball out in space.
“They use short passes, deep passes, handoffs and jet sweeps. We know their running back likes to bounce it outside,” Ferkovich said. “Our outside linebackers have to be ready for the inside run to be bounced outside.
“We have to be sound in our responsibilities. Defensive backs have to be guarding receivers close or they can go up to make plays. They’re playing in Level 2 so they’re a good team, we know we have a challenge in front of us.”
Defensively, the Spartans will employ a 34 look to slow down an L-Cat attack that averages 43.3 points per game.
“We expect they will run more of a zone,” Ferkovich said. “We have to make sure our receivers get to open spots and sit or keep running when they are covered to that open zone spot. We need to make sure Adam (Moen) knows his reads in zone compared to man. University School ran it a little last week, we are hoping we can get our run game going and not be too one-dimensional one way or the other.”
Lake Mills is looking to extend its win streak to 10 games. The team will be pretty healthy when they try to do so as linebackers Charlie Cassady and Ben Buchholtz, who both were nursing shoulder injuries, will be unrestricted this week. Moen also will be a full-go after tweaking an ankle in the team’s 56-10 win over St. Francis last week.
The winner of this game plays either top-seeded Catholic Memorial or fourth-seeded Kewaskum in Level 3.
Moen, a junior, is 198 yards from reaching 3,000 for the season. Likewise, senior receiver Hunter Buechel is 10 yards short of 1,000 yards for the year while senior Matt Johnson is 32 yards shy of 1,000. Lake Mills is looking to push its win streak to 10 games.
Anything can happen in the playoffs and the L-Cats will look to play assignment-sound football to reach Level 3 for the first time since back-to-back appearances in 2016 and 2017.
“We’ll need to play disciplined. If we do that all across the field, we’ll be in good shape,” Ferkovich said. “Tackling on defense, blocking on offense and staying in our lanes on special teams. It will come down to who is more disciplined in a close game to make those plays.”
Waiting for the winner will be the winner of top-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial versus fourth-seeded Kewaskum.
No. 4 Cambridge (9-1) at No. 1 Racine Lutheran (10-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Union Grove High School.
RADIO: None.
Before Racine Lutheran lost in the 2018 WIAA Division 6 state championship, the Crusaders rolled through Cambridge and dropped a 41-21 victory on the undefeated Blue Jays in Level 3.
“I think (having experience against Racine Lutheran) has helped us,” Cambridge coach Mike Klingbeil said. “We know what we see on film versus what it will be like in the game. It gives both teams chances to identify what did work well and what didn’t work well. It’s better than going into a playoff game not knowing your opponent at all.
Cambridge will visit the Crusaders on Friday in hopes of knocking off the undefeated Racine Lutheran team that has won eight of its 10 games by double digits. The Crusaders are led by the rushing abilities of Tyler Tenner, who has run for 2,049 yards this year. Tenner carried the ball for 2,275 yards in 2018 including 310 yards against Cambridge.
“The big thing is stopping Tyler Tenner,” Klingbeil said. “Being able to get guys to tackle him and gang tackle him is big. Hopefully we’re able to do that. He’s a phenomenal athlete, and when you have someone who is that high quality of an athlete.”
Team-oriented defense will be paramount. And Klingbeil hopes the team benefits from the camaraderie built during their Capitol South championship run, which includes a variety of “playoff haircuts.”
“We’ve had a lot of fun this week,” Klingbeil said. “They’re hooting and hollering around the practice field. I don’t know if we’ve ever practiced in snow; they had some of that. All the while they understand the challenge of the team we’re facing. You go from stopping the No. 1 passing yardage leader from Palmyra-Eagle last week to stopping one of the top running backs in the state.”
The “playoff haircuts” include everything from attempted mullets, to mohawks, to different designs razored into hair.
“It’s funny; they started a playoff haircut thing and they’re having fun with it,” Klingbeil said. “When you make the playoffs, they do some goofy haircuts.”
So, what haircut has Klingbeil gone with?
“Oh geez, if I could get my hair long and curly in the back, I’d love to go with the mullet look,” Klingbeil said. “One of my favorites is the Friar Tuck look. That one is hilarious. … I keep trying to get coach (Rob) Nelles to do that one, that’s a real good look. … I don’t know if I could really pull it off as the athletic director. That probably wouldn’t be the best way to represent the district.”
