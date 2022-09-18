Blue Jays beat Dodgeland
JUNEAU -- The Cambridge football team earned its first win of the season by topping Dodgeland 43-6 in an Eastern Suburban Conference game on Friday.

“We’re happy for the kids to finally experience what a win feels like with all of the preparation, time and effort that goes into,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil. “They’re starting to understand that us old coaches that have seen a few things, know what's kind of going on.”

