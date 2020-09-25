PARDEEVILLE — The 1-2 punch of Ezra Stein and Trey Colts propelled the Cambridge football team to a 45-24 Eastern Suburban Conference win over Pardeeville in the 2020 season opener on Friday at Pardeeville High School.
Stein and Colts accounted for all the scoring — Stein scored three times on the ground, threw for a touchdown, kicked a 34-yard field goal and was 6-for-6 on extra points, and Colts scored three times — accounting for all 45 points between them. They were also part of a 31-0 Blue Jays run that ultimately propelled them to the Week 1 victory.
The host Bulldogs (0-1, 0-1 ESC) took the initial lead on the game’s opening drive as Peter Freye connected with Ty Westbury on a 5-yard scoring pass to go up 6-0.
Cambridge (1-0, 1-0) also scored on its opening drive when Colts found the end zone on a 2-yard run, and Stein split the uprights with the point after for a 7-6 Blue Jays’ lead.
The back-and-forth scoring continued when Pardeeville’s Ryah Jacobson caught a 25-yard scoring aerial from Freye, giving the Bulldogs a 12-7 advantage early in the second quarter.
But that would be the last time the hosts would lead as the Blue Jays rattled off 31 unanswered points to take control.
Colts, who finished the game with 89 yards on 16 carries, scored from 10 yards out, before consecutive scoring runs by Stein — from 34 and 2 yards — increased Cambridge’s lead to 38-12.
Stein connected on a 34-yard field goal to end the third quarter, and then hit Colts with a 6-yard scoring pass early in the fourth.
Cambridge out-gained Pardeeville 238-210 on the ground. Stein led the way with 97 yards on 10 carries.
Devin Seth rushed for 88 yards on 15 carries to lead the Bulldogs’ ground attack.
It was the latest season-opening start in Wisconsin high school football history due to the COVID-19. Cambridge and Pardeeville were two of 257 — out of 377 — football teams in Wisconsin that played opening weekend.
CAMBRIDGE 45, PARDEEVILLE 24
Cambridge 7 14 10 14 — 45
Pardeeville 6 6 0 12 — 24
Scoring plays
First quarter
P — Westbury, 5 pass from Freye (pass failed).
C — Colts 2 run (Stein kick).
Second quarter
P— Jacobson 25 pass from Freye (pass failed).
C — Colts 10 run (Stein kick).
C — Stein 34 run (Stein kick).
Third quarter
C — Stein 2 run (Stein kick).
C — FG Stein, 34.
Fourth quarter
C — Colts 6 pass from Stein (Stein kick).
P — Freye 1 run (kick failed).
C — Stein 3 run (Stein kick).
P — Westbury 3 run (kick failed).
Team statistics
Total offense — C 281, P 272. Rushing yards — C 238, P 210. Passing yards — C 52, P 62. First Downs — C 12, P 12. Fumbles-lost — C 1-1, P 3-0. Penalties — C 3-20, P 3-15
Individual leaders
Passing (comp-att-yds-TD-int) — C Stein 3-9-51-1-1; P Freye 6-14-62-2-2. Rushing (att-yds-TD) — C Stein 10-97-3, Colts 16-89-2; P Seth 15-88-0, Freye 15-51-1. Receiving (rec-yds-TD) — C Schlieckau 1-19-0, Colts 1-6-1; P1-25-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.