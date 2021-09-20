MADISON – Jefferson’s football team fell to host Edgewood 35-7 in a Rock Valley game on Saturday.
The Crusaders (5-0, 3-0 RVC) jumped ahead 21-0 at halftime after a trio of scoring strikes through the air, including a 51-yard play to Jackson Trudgeon, who had five catches for 147 yards and two scores, in the first quarter.
The Eagles (2-2, 1-2) scored on a six-yard rush by senior running back Nate McKenzie to make it 28-7 in the fourth quarter.
Edgewood, which is ranked fourth in the Division 4 Coaches Poll and scored right on its average point total for the season, had 278 passing yards.
“We were impressed with their team speed,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. “Their scheme takes full advantage of that. We were looking at stopping a couple guys with bracket coverage. We had some primary guys covered and they had another guy step up.”
The Eagles, who have lost back-to-back games to state-ranked foes, ran it for 200 yards but lost four fumbles and threw an interception.
“Offensively, we had some nice drives that ended with a turnover or a penalty that put us in third and long instead of third and manageable because of a false start,” Gee said. “There’s an old football adage that the film is never as bad or good as the final score may make it out to seem. That was the case here.
“We did some positive things on the offensive side. We shot ourselves in the foot on three obvious drives where I thought we could punch it in. We’ll look to improve on that this week.”
Hartlieb finished 8-for-14 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Mason Folkers was 4-of-4 for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
“The thing that makes them tough is they are good at pass pro so they can keep the backs out,” Gee said. “They run wheel routes with those guys. Asking linebackers to play one on one with a fast kid is tough. Our guys battled. Many times, our guys made plays.
“When you have lots of opportunities with speedy kids, they are going to make plays. Impressed with (Hartlieb), he put the ball in positions they could make plays. Edgewood’s scheme is solid and they executed it well.”
McKenzie had 15 carries for 119 yards, including a run of 26 yards.
“Nate McKenzie had a great game on offense,” Gee said. “Drove his feet well. Impressed with his effort. He really wanted to carry the load for us. Defensively, the score wasn’t a good indication of how hard our guys played.”
Senior quarterback Evan Neitzel was 9-for-23 passing for 19 yards with a pick.
The Eagles host Whitewater for Homecoming this week.
“This week with it being Homecoming is a special week,” Gee said. “We’re focused on correcting things we can correct. We’ve played two quality opponents two weeks in a row. Focus has been correcting things about us offensively.
“You aren’t going to win many games scoring seven points. Regardless of the opponents, we’re looking to play better. It’s about us and putting together some good drives on Friday night.”
EDGEWOOD 35, JEFFERSON 7
Jefferson 0 0 0 7 — 7
Edgewood 7 14 7 7 — 35
First Quarter
E — Trudgeon 51 pass from Hartlieb (Klestinski kick)
Second Quarter
E —Fane 17 pass from Folkers (Klestinski pass)
E — Haering 28 pass from Hartlieb (Klestinski kick)
Third Quarter
E — Folkers 4 run (Klestinski kick)
Fourth Quarter
J — McKenzie 6 run (Frank kick)
E — Trudgeon 28 pass from Folkers (Klestinski kick)
Team statistics
Total offense: J 219, E 334; Rushing yards: J 200, E 67; First downs: J 11, E 14; Fumbles lost: J 4, E 2; Interceptions throws: J 1, E 0; Penalties-yards: J 8-48, E 1-5.
Individual statistics -- Rushing: J McKenzie 15-119, E Folkers 3-15, Folkers 4-15. Passing (comp.-att.-int.) —J Neitzel 3-9-1, E, Fokers 4-4-0, Hartlieb 8-14-0. Receiving: J McKenzie 2-19, E, Trudgeon 5-147
