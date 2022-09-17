Bluejays edge Rockets
RANDOLPH — Junior quarterback Dylan Bredlow returned from appendicitis just in time to help Johnson Creek’s football team save its season.

Bredlow rushed for two second half touchdowns including the go-ahead two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, and Tanner Herman sealed Johnson Creek’s 29-28 Trailways victory over fourth-ranked Randolph with an interception on Friday.

