EDGERTON — Senior running back Brady Gotto scored all three touchdowns Friday night to help the Jefferson football team guarantee itself a WIAA playoff berth with a 21-0 Rock Valley victory over host Edgerton.
“Brady knew he was going to have to carry load with Nate McKenzie only available on special teams,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. “All week in practice and on Friday, I liked his approach at the line. He got squared up when we were running power. He is obviously a successful track athlete and did a good job getting outside. Teams creep up more and more against us as the games goes on. Brady caught a couple big passes for us. From an offensive standpoint, it was a great night for Brady overall.”
Gotto, who had 21 carries for 142 yards, scored on a 31-yard run in the second quarter and a one-yard run late in the third quarter. Gotto then caught a 13-yard pass from senior quarterback Evan Neitzel with 2 minutes, 42 seconds left to play for the Eagles (5-2, 4-2 RVC).
“That formation is a double split with tight ends put wide,” Gee said of the fourth quarter TD. “It looks great in practice. In the game, we can’t get the pass pro we need. We clear things with the tight end and let Brady get into the void. Evan had just enough time and Brady was wide open. It’s a nice route, we just need the pass pro to extend long enough to make it work, and the line did just that to allow a Evan to find Brady.”
Jefferson, which has won three straight, keeps its streak of consecutive postseason appearances dating back to 2007 intact (excluding last spring’s alternate season when the playoffs were not offered).
“During the walkthrough at school before the game, I told the guys that when the game was over I wanted to walk up to them and say welcome to the playoffs,” Gee said.
“It’s exciting. Kids know the history. There’s some pride that wants to keep the streak going. Our guys are excited for what they accomplished and have pride in things they have done and they should be.”
Edgerton (1-7, 1-5) managed 47 total yards of offense and got outrushed 232-24.
“We sputtered early and gave it to them in red zone,” Gee said. “Then we forced a field goal and blocked it. Edgerton’s quarterback is a good runner and good at getting to the edges. Our defensive ends and outside linebackers took good angles to not give up yards on the edges.
“We got ahead after a couple dives and forced them then to pass. We got pressure and played man-to-man defense on the back end. As season has gone on, we’ve done a good job of playing man.”
Senior linebacker Joel Martin, senior defensive back Jesse Heller and junior defensive back Paden Phillips had interceptions for Jefferson, which is in third place in the conference standings.
Neitzel was 3-for-8 passing for 43 yards with a TD and interception.
The Eagles host East Troy on Senior Night next week.
JEFFERSON 21, EDGERTON 0
Jefferson 0 7 7 7 — 21
Edgerton 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring plays
J—Gotto 31 run (Frank kick).
J—Gotto 1 run (Frank kick).
J—Gotto 13 pass from Neitzel (Frank kick).
Team statistics
Total offense: J 275, E 47; Rushing yards: J 232, E 24; First downs: J 16, E 5; Fumbles lost: J 2, E 0; Interceptions thrown: J 1, E 3; Penalties-yards: J 5-24, E 6-45.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.