JEFFERSON -- Giant firecrackers designed to produce a large booming noise were let off after touchdowns and there was a fireworks display after the game.
Turns out, the Eagles made plenty of noise on the field, too.
Senior running back Nate McKenzie had 21 carries for 163 yards and three touchdowns as Jefferson's football team snapped a two-game losing streak by dispatching visiting Whitewater 42-14 in a Rock Valley game for Homecoming on Friday.
The game started with a Whitewater onside kick, which Eagle junior linebacker Gareth Whitstone pounced on at the Jefferson 40-yard line.
The Eagles (3-2, 2-2 RVC) fumbled on their third play of the game's opening series when the fullback took a bad angle and crashed into the quarterback making a handoff on counter, resulting in the Whippets' only first-half points. Whitewater (1-5, 0-4) had a first-down grab senior wide receiver Marcus DePorter and 23-yard tote by senior running back Carter Friend. Three plays later, a four-yard scoring strike from senior quarterback Brock Grosinske to junior tight end Jacob Raglin made it 6-0 with 8 minutes, 53 seconds left in the opening quarter. The Whippets, who have lost five in a row, got stuffed on the two-point run.
"Told the coaches ‘let’s see what we’re made of,'" Gee said. "Pleased with the way we went right down the field."
Then, Jefferson reeled off 42 unanswered points starting with four scores in a five-minute span.
Senior Brady Gotto returned the kickoff to midfield. Two plays later, McKenzie busted through for a 46-yard touchdown run, slashing through the middle before cutting it back down the right sideline. Junior placekicker Lucas Frank, who was 6-for-6 on extra points, connected to give the Eagles a 7-6 edge.
Facing a sharp headwind, Jefferson elected to squib kick it. The boot skidded off the wet playing surface, hitting a Whippet player before junior defensive back David Ganser recovered at the plus 38-yard line.
"We identified that spot on film as a void," Gee said. "It wasn’t necessarily on an onside on purpose. That couldn’t have worked out better.
"We had practiced that play a lot. There is a spot you can top the ball and put it there and then make it a foot race. No special personnel. Just a spot we thought it was a good place to put the ball."
Senior tight end Joel Martin moved the chains on a run after receiving the direct snap and McKenzie carried it 20 yards into the red zone. The four-play scoring drive was capped with an eight-yard TD scamper by senior running back Jesse Heller.
The Eagles' ensuing kick, another squib effort by Frank was a success when Whitstone came out of a scrum with the football at the plus 46-yard line. McKenzie got 16 yards on the first play of the series. Two plays after that, Heller found paydirt on a 32-run up the gut.
"That was a squib up the middle," Gee said. "Now, the emotions have completely swung in our favor. We go from heads hanging down after allowing a touchdown to ahead in no time. Steamrolled and ran the ball the rest of the half."
Jefferson, taking the when something is good, more must be better, right?, approach, squib kicked again. This time, Frank shanked the attempt, giving Whitewater possession at the Eagle 40-yard line.
A quick turnover on downs gave Jefferson the ball back at its own 34-yard line. McKenzie took the next play 59 yards on a pitch, bursting through the hole before sprinting down the left sideline to the Whippet seven-yard line. McKenzie did the honors once more on the next play, scoring on a rush to make it 28-6 with 2:36 left in the first quarter.
McKenzie had a 10-yard TD run early in the second and senior quarterback Evan Neitzel, who was 2-for-2 passing for 22 yards, found Martin for an 11-yard TD with 49 seconds before halftime.
Whitewater senior running back Connor Sharlow scored on an 11-yard run and Grosinske hit sophomore wide receiver Nate Black on the two-point try for the final margin.
Jefferson averaged 6.5 yards per carry on 46 rushes, totaling 300 rushing yards. Heller finished with seven carries for 91 yards.
"We worked a lot after the Monroe and Edgewood games on getting to the second level and making effective blocks at the linebacker level," Gee said. "We looked at film and saw guys getting there but not really establishing blocks. A week of really emphasizing that helped. Guys responded well. You don’t need to decleat guys at the second level. Just need to get in the way and steady up running lanes.
"Whitewater overpursued and that led to cutback lanes. Our guys took advantage of that. On power plays, guys tend to pursue too much to the outside, we saw that on Nate and Jesse’s big runs on cutbacks."
Eagle senior defensive lineman Brady Lehman had two sacks and Martin had a team-leading six tackles.
"I was pleased after that first drive when they scored, you could point fingers," Gee said. "Our guys were determined. They said that’s it and made sure we’re doing things properly. The mindset of the defense was positive. Success on offense breeds confidence on defense. Guys were making plays trying to get ball back to the offense. Thought we were solid against their edge rush game and in the quarterback’s face, making him get rid of the ball quickly."
Jefferson was able to go deep into its bench for the program's first homecoming since 2019.
"Even our second string in the second half played well," Gee said. "Looked on film and saw that these are JV guys who had the opportunity to play and they played well. Wanted to give everyone an opportunity on homecoming to play. We did that."
The Eagles travel to face McFarland this week while the Whippets host Edgerton.
JEFFERSON 42, WHITEWATER 14
Whitewater 6 0 0 8 -- 14
Jefferson 28 14 0 0 -- 42
Scoring plays
WW -- Raglin 4 pass from Grosinske (run failed)
J -- McKenzie 43 run (Frank kick)
J -- Heller 8 run (Frank kick)
J -- Heller 27 run (Frank kick)
J -- McKenzie 7 run (Frank kick)
J -- McKenzie 10 run (Frank kick)
J -- Martin 12 pass from Neitzel (Frank kick)
WW -- Sharlow 11 run (Black pass from Grosinske)
Team statistics
Total yards: WW 207, J 322; Rushing yards: WW 161, J 300; First downs: WW 13, J 13; Fumbles lost: W 1, J 2; Interceptions thrown: WW 1, J 0; Penalties-yards: WW 0-0, J 7-104.
