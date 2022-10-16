JEFFERSON -- Freshman quarterback Caiden Dessart accounted for three fourth-quarter touchdowns as East Troy knocked off the host Jefferson football team 20-6 in a Rock Valley game on Senior Night Friday.
Neither side scored until the fourth quarter, when the Trojans grabbed a 6-0 lead on a 41-yard pass from Dessart to Aiden Taylor. East Troy doubled its lead with 7 minutes, 43 seconds left in the game on a two-yard plunge by Dessart, who ran it 20 times for 151 yards and went 10 of 23 passing for 158 yards with one touchdown, one interception.
The Eagles (2-7, 2-5 in conference) cut their deficit to 14-6 on a 26-yard scoring strike from freshman quarterback Bentley Wagner to senior receiver Paden Phillips with seven minutes left.
Less than ninety seconds later, East Troy (3-6, 2-5) reopened a double-digit lead on a 61-yard scamper by Dessart.
The Trojans forced two fumbles and intercepted three passes.
"It was an ugly game for three quarters where neither team could do much offensively," Jefferson football coach Scott Slotten said. "We could not get our run game going. They had a defensive end who played a terrific game from the back side. We went through three quarterbacks. Mitchel Langholff got hurt, Gareth Whitstone's non-throwing shoulder was bothering him.
"Bentley threw one great ball to Paden and he had Paden again later in the fourth but under threw it for a pick. That sealed it for us. Besides the three defense plays where we gave up those big plays, the defense played great, but it was not enough to win the game."
Jefferson misses out on the postseason for the first time since 2006 (excluding 2020 when the team played during the spring and no playoffs were available).
"It's a great group of boys," Slotten said. "They are respective and hungry to learn. This was not the season we wanted to have going 2-7. We saw a lot of growth from the players in the game of football and becoming better young men. You want to win games, but you also want to raise these boys and help them become better young men. They are going to be successful when they get out of high school.
"Hats off to these 11 seniors. It's not easy having a coaching transition and offense transition your senior year. They bought in and believed. At times, it did not look good. At times, it looked how it should look. They did everything they could to have the best senior year they could.
"I feel for them, but they are going to be successful in their other sports. I'll be their biggest fan in those other sports and am excited to see what they do in the future."
This season marks the first time since 1999 that the Daily Union's two biggest markets -- Fort Atkinson and Jefferson -- both missed out on the playoffs in the same season. It's only the second time the occurrence has happened since 1995.
EAST TROY 20, JEFFERSON 6
East Troy 0 0 0 20 -- 20
Jefferson 0 0 0 6 -- 6
Fourth quarter
ET -- Taylor 41 pass from Dessart (pass failed)
ET -- Dessart 2 run (Dessart run)
J -- Phillips 26 pass from Wagner (kick failed)
ET -- Dessart 61 run (pass failed)
Team statistics
Passing yards: ET 158, Rushing attempts-yards: ET 38-171.
