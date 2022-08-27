Elkhorn junior running back Jusiah Nelson carries during the first half of Friday's home nonconference game versus Jefferson. Nelson had 24 carries for 145 yards, scoring three touchdowns, in the team's 34-12 victory.
Elkhorn senior linebacker Brett LeBlanc (45) and senior defensive lineman Vinny Simek (60) converge to tackle Jefferson senior quarterback Gareth Whitstone for a loss during the first half of Friday's nonconference game in Elkhorn. The Elks won 34-12.
Elkhorn junior running back Jusiah Nelson carries during the first half of Friday's home nonconference game versus Jefferson. Nelson had 24 carries for 145 yards, scoring three touchdowns, in the team's 34-12 victory.
Elkhorn senior linebacker Brett LeBlanc (45) and senior defensive lineman Vinny Simek (60) converge to tackle Jefferson senior quarterback Gareth Whitstone for a loss during the first half of Friday's nonconference game in Elkhorn. The Elks won 34-12.
ELKHORN -- Jusiah Nelson ran for 145 yards and three touchdowns as Elkhorn pulled away in the second half to defeat the visiting Jefferson football team 34-12 in a nonconference game on Friday.
The Eagles (0-2) received the second-half kick and marched right down the field in 2 minutes, 31 seconds, scoring on an 18-yard strike from senior quarterback Gareth Whitstone to senior wide receiver David Ganser. The two-point conversion run failed, leaving the Elks (2-0) clinging to a 14-12 edge.
Elkhorn, which used its Double Wing-T offense to run it 58 times for 343 yards and four scores, countered back with a four-minute drive resulting in six points as Nelson, a junior running back, found paydirt from nine yards away. Senior kicker Ben Burmeister's point after made it 21-12.
Elkhorn sophomore quarterback Brett Kitzmiller's two-yard score early in the fourth extended the advantage to 28-12 while Nelson ran it in from 29 yards out with 5:29 to go for the final margin.
The Elks started the game with the ball and drove 70 yards on 10 plays, eating up almost half the first quarter clock to throw the game's first punch. On second and short, Nelson bounced around and broke free of two tackles en route to a 14-yard TD.
Jefferson moved it into Elkhorn territory on its ensuing drive but turned it over on downs when Whitstone had a fourth-down pass swatted away by junior defensive lineman Ethan Nerge.
The Elks' next possession was kickstarted on a 25-yard grab by senior running back Cayden Burns. On the first play of the second quarter, senior tight end Brett LeBlanc caught an 11-yard TD to make it 14-0.
The Eagles showed fight and toughness in the second quarter, taking advantage of a short field after a penalty and nice kick return by junior Drew Peterson set the team up a yard shy of midfield.
Peterson, who had 10 carries for 107 yards, did most of the heavy lifting on the team's first scoring drive of the season, tallying rushes of seven, 11 and nine yards. On fourth and eight from the 31, Whitstone hit junior wide receiver Lucas Frank over the middle to move the sticks. The pair connected again on a nine-yard strike with 6:29 to go before the break as a wide open Frank hauled in the scoring grab from the corner of the end zone. Frank's kick missed to make it 14-6.
Burns returned the ensuing kick down the sideline deep into Eagles territory before barely stepping out at the 23. Jefferson's defense forced a turnover on downs before the sides traded empty possessions to close the half.
The Eagles open Rock Valley play this Friday at Whitewater.
ELKHORN 34, JEFFERSON 12
Jefferson 0 6 6 0 -- 12
Elkhorn 6 8 7 13 -- 34
First quarter
E -- Nelson 14 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
E -- LeBlanc 11 pass from Kitzmiller (Nelson run)
J -- Frank 9 pass from Whitstone (kick failed)
Third quarter
J -- Ganser 18 pass from Whitstone (run failed)
E -- Nelson 9 run (Burmeister kick)
Fourth quarter
E -- Kitzmiller 2 run (Burmeister kick)
E -- Nelson 29 run (kick failed)T
Team statistics
Total offense: J 169, E 420; Passing comp.-att-yds-ints: J 6-13-63-2, E 6-9-77-0; Rushing att.-yds-tds: J 21-106-0, E 58-343-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.