Jefferson senior wide receiver David Ganser can not quite secure a juggling catch with Evansville senior defensive back Travis Zastoupil (left) in coverage during the first quarter of Friday's Rock Valley game at JHS. The Eagles fell 25-0.
Jefferson junior defensive lineman Gary Northup (middle) and senior linebacker Alexander Pitzner (right) tackle Evansville junior running back Wyatt Nelson (24) during the first half of Friday's Rock Valley game at JHS. The Eagles lost 25-0.
JEFFERSON -- For an Eagles squad looking to hit their stride and find a groove offensively to finish the regular season, this was not the type of performance they were envisioning.
Evansville blanked the Jefferson football team 25-0 in a Rock Valley game at JHS on Parents Night Friday, sending the Eagles, who turned it over five times, to their third consecutive defeat.
"The big things right now are we are not assignment sharp on front," Jefferson football coach Scott Slotten said. "When we to do get to the second level, we are not staying on blocks. We have to be more physical up front. We have to stay on blocks for the entire play. If you don't block for the entire play, you won't be successful.
"We played both our quarterbacks and trust both our quarterbacks. Neither are making great reads in the passing games. They are not experienced enough to make reads yet. We will work with them all week to find easier throws. We have the talent and athletes to compete week in and week out. We just have to get on the same page. Hopefully this is the week it happens."
On the game's opening drive, Jefferson senior quarterback Gareth Whitstone was intercepted by Evansville senior defensive back Charlie Braunschweig on a third-down pass.
The Blue Devils then marched 61 yards on 11 plays, capped by a one-yard Braunschweig touchdown plunge. The two-point try failed, leaving Evansville up 6-0 with 5 minutes, 13 seconds left in the first quarter.
After the teams exchanged punts, the Eagles took over well-positioned at the plus 30-yard line. Four plays later, Whitstone had a fourth-and-11 pass intercepted by senior linebacker Travis Zastoupil, who followed a pair of blockers 70 yards down the right sideline for a TD. Evansville's two-point pass attempt fell incomplete with 1:11 left in the first.
The Blue Devils went ahead 19-0 on a one-yard score by quarterback Bennett Keller in the second quarter. Keller completed a 17-yard touchdown in the fourth for the final margin.
The Eagles were out-gained 243-71 and finished with just 30 rushing yards, going 1-for-9 on third down and 1-for-3 on fourth down.
Jefferson has confidence in its skill guys. The offense will aim to find different ways to get these players more involved.
"We know Drew Peterson is one of our best offensive threats," Slotten said. "Other teams know that too. We have to find a way to get the ball in his hands and in our receivers' hands too. They are playmakers. We just have to find a way to get the ball in their hands so they can make the plays."
Whitstone went 0-for-6 with two interceptions and junior QB Mitchel Langholff finished 5-for-15 for 41 yards with two picks.
Senior linebacker Alexander Pitzner led the Jefferson defense with 12 tackles. Senior defensive end Eli Krueger had eight tackles and two sacks. Junior linebacker John Kraus and senior linebacker David Ganser made six stops apiece.
Jefferson faces Delavan-Darien on Homecoming this week.
EVANSVILLE 25, JEFFERSON 0
Evansville 12 -- 25
Jefferson 0 0 0 0 -- 0
First quarter
E -- Braunschweig 1 run (pass failed)
E -- Zastoupil 70 interception return (pass failed)
