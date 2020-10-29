On to Week 6.
Last week saw Lakeside Lutheran take down rival Lake Mills in the Slider Bowl in double overtime. Over in Cambridge, the Blue Jays put together a resounding victory to help head coach Mike Klingbeil move up to second all-time in Cambridge football wins with 91.
With only two regular-season games left, let’s take a look at how Week 6 shapes up.
Lakeside (4-0) vs. Portage (2-3)
Week 5: Lakeside Lutheran blocked a game-tying field goal in double overtime to top rival Lake Mills, 24-21. Portage was routed by Edgar, 62-0.
What to watch: It’s the battle of the Warriors, but these two teams are coming off very different Week 5s. For the Lakeside Warriors, it will be interesting to see how they come out after winning a tough, elongated and emotional rivalry game. The Portage Warriors were thoroughly beaten by the top Small Division in the state — according to the Associated Press — and will need to look for some early building blocks to regain their confidence against an undefeated Lakeside Lutheran team.
Who to watch: Lakeside senior John O’Donnell was the hero of last week’s game after blocking the game-tying kick in the second overtime. With the running game clicking on all cylinders last week, the Warriors only opted to throw it two times, leaving O’Donnell without a catch. Still, O’Donnell has at least one catch in every game before last week and is the Warriors leading receiver this season with 107 yards. If Lakeside chooses to throw a bit more this week, O’Donnell could have a few big plays. And of course, like last week, look for O’Donnell to make plays at defensive end and on special teams.
Portage has had a nice running back duo this season with juniors Ethan Bleich and Junior Bazaldua. Bleich has gotten more carries this season (48 to 33), but Bazaldua has been the more efficient back (7.1 yards per carry to 5.5). Both will need to be effective for Portage to hang with Lakeside.
Cambridge (3-2) vs. Waterloo (3-1)
Week 5: Cambridge is coming off a 35-7 victory over Palmyra-Eagle, while Waterloo scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to top Markesan, 28-16.
What to watch: The Blue Jays are hoping to capture its fourth consecutive conference title this season — this year in the Eastern Suburban while the last three in the Capitol South — and it starts this week by beating the Pirates. Waterloo is 3-0 in the conference standings, while Cambridge is 3-1. Marshall is atop of the Eastern Suburban standings at 4-0 and does not play a conference game this week, but does play Waterloo in the finale. Cambridge and Marshall could conceivably end with one conference loss each this year.
Who to watch: Junior Sully Schlieckau turned in a nice performance last week, catching two balls for 26 yards and also collecting five solo tackles on the night. Schlieckau has been one of the Blue Jays most consistent wideouts this season, having two games with multiple catches.
Junior Eugene Wolff has been the Pirates’ top offensive threat at the running back position this season. Wolff has carried the ball 66 times for 451 yards and six touchdowns. He’ll be the man the Blue Jay defense will look to slow down.
Lake Mills (3-2) vs. Sauk Prairie (0-5)
Week 5: Lake Mills dropped its second game of the regular season with a 24-21 heartbreaker against Lakeside Lutheran. Sauk Prairie is coming off a 35-0 loss to Baraboo.
What to watch: If the L-Cats want to make any adjustments from last week’s loss, or try some new things just before the end of the regular season, Week 6 would be the time. Lake Mills’ game against Sauk will be less about results, and more about how the L-Cats are progressing near the end of the season.
Who to watch: Senior Charlie Bender recovered a key fumble in overtime last week and also caught two passes for 15 yards in Week 5. The 2019 first-team Capitol North Conference selection will likely be a big part of a stout defensive effort from the L-Cats.
Senior Owen Diehl has been putting up absurd usage rate numbers for Sauk Prarie this season at wide receiver. The Eagles have thrown for 428 total yards this season with Diehl catching 12 passes for 229 yards, which is 53.5 percent of the total yards caught. Look for Bender, and other Lake Mills defensive backs attempt to slow down Diehl.
Palmyra-Eagle (1-4) vs. Pardeeville (0-3)
Week 5: Palmyra-Eagle fell to Cambridge, 35-7, while Pardeeville lost to Marshall, 21-6.
What to watch: Both teams have struggled out of the gates this season. Pardeeville has mustered up just six first-quarter points in three games, while the Panthers only have 12 points in a combined five first quarters. Even worse, Palmyra-Eagle has just eight second-quarter points this year. We’ll see if the Panthers can get things going early against the Bulldogs.
Who to watch: Senior Levi Musselman continues to be one of the bright spots for the Palmyra-Eagle offense. In five games this season, Musselman has run for 353 yards and five touchdowns.
Pardeeville senior linebacker Jordan Wolf is second on the Bulldogs in total tackles (22) and has also forced and recovered a fumble this season. Watch for Wolf to make an impact on the defensive end against the Palmyra-Eagle offense.
