Week 1 is in the books. It is time for round two.
The Daily Union’s five local teams playing in the fall went 3-2 last Friday, with Lakeside Lutheran, Lake Mills and Cambridge earning comfortable wins, and Palmyra-Eagle and Johnson Creek both leaving room for improvement with losses.
Here is a look at how each team looks to fair going into its Week 2 matchups.
Lake Mills (1-0) vs. Mineral Point (1-0)
Week 1: The L-Cats opened up their 2020 season with a 30-0 victory over Watertown Luther Prep. The Pointers had similar success in their season opener with a 47-12 win over Dodgeville.
What to watch: Will the Pointers — ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press’ Small Division team rankings — go all-in on slowing down Lake Mills’ senior quarterback Adam Moen? And if so, how?
Moen was heavily involved in the L-Cat offense Week 1, throwing it 33 times and accounting for 21 rushing attempts. It wasn’t just quantity though, it also was quality out of the senior, who finished 25-31 for 231 yards and three passing touchdowns and added 65 yards and a score on the ground for the L-Cats — who are ranked No. 7 in the state in the Medium Division by the AP.
Who to watch: Lake Mills junior wide receiver Jaxson Retrum hauled in nine catches for 104 yards in Week 1. Retrum caught 36 percent of Moen’s completed passes and should be in for another large share of the work Friday.
Mineral Point running back Will Straka showed home-run potential in Week 1 with touchdown runs of 95 and 34 yards in the first quarter. He ended the game with 153 rushing yards on six attempts.
Cambridge (1-0) vs. Marshall (1-0)
Week 1: Cambridge earned a 45-24 victory over Pardeeville last week, while Marshall won a 39-8 opener versus Tomahawk.
What to watch: Who can build a lead first? Both teams ran a lot last week and did so well with Cambridge collecting 229 yards and five touchdowns on the ground and Marshall racking up 238 yards and three scores rushing.
The Cardinals completed four passes, while the Blue Jays connected on three in Week 1. There should be a substantial disadvantage for either team if they get down by a couple of scores and are forced to throw more than they would like.
Who to watch: Junior running back Trey Colts was the workhorse Week 1 for Cambridge with a team-high 16 carries, running for 89 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, Colts also grabbed an interception.
Running back Bryce Frank also had a productive opener. The junior Cardinal ran seven times for 149 yards and a touchdown. He finished the game with a 21.3 yards per attempt.
Lakeside Lutheran (1-0) vs. Luther Prep (0-1)
Week 1: Lakeside Lutheran defeated the 2018 Division 4 state champions — Racine St. Catherine’s — 34-6 in the first week. Watertown Luther Prep struggled Week 1 with a 30-0 defeat to Lake Mills.
What to watch: Despite a dominating performance in Week 1 from Lakeside — the No. 10th-ranked team in the Medium Division according to AP — the Warriors put the ball on the ground eight times, losing three fumbles.
If Lakeside can clean up its option, the Warriors could see a result similar to Week 1. If the fumble bug strikes again, Luther Prep could hang around for a bit.
Who to watch: Lakeside senior Micah Cody did it on both sides of the ball last Friday. The running back rushed seven times for 159 yards and two scores, good for 22.7 yards a carry. His average was helped out with touchdown runs of 87 and 54.
Defensively, he led the Warriors with a team-high nine tackles playing out of the linebacker position.
Senior quarterback Elijah Shevey had a nice game in Luther Prep’s 9-7 upset win over Lakeside last season. Shevey finished 17-26 for 132 yards with one touchdown. Shevey and the Phoenix offense struggled last week against Lake Mills, putting up a goose egg. They’ll obviously need a better performance in Week 2.
Palmyra-Eagle (0-1) vs. Fall River/Rio (0-1)
Week 1: Palmyra-Eagle lost the closest game among the local season openers with a 19-18 defeat to Waterloo. Fall River/Rio was defeated in the first 2020 high school football game in Wisconsin with a 26-7 defeat to St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy.
What to watch: It looks like the Panthers have shifted from the air raid to a more run-friendly offense under head coach Carey Venne. Palmyra-Eagle rushed for a total of seven touchdowns last season while passing for 28. Through one game this year: Three rushing touchdowns to no passing scores. Look for the Panthers to continue to run more this week.
Who to watch: Senior running back Levi Musselman had the Panthers’ lone 10-plus yard score last Friday with a 39-yard touchdown run. With a more pass-heavy offense last season, Musselman saw just 39 carries, but ran for an efficient 374 yards (9.6 yards per carry). If the Panthers continue to run more, Musselman could have some big games.
It was tough sledding for Fall River/Rio last Friday. One of the lone bright spots was junior Rylee Price, who collected 15 tackles. The linebacker could see another productive day against the Panthers.
No Bluejays
Johnson Creek (0-1) — who lost to Randolph 48-6 in its season opener — had to forfeit its game Saturday versus Lourdes Academy (1-0).
