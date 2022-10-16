Fort Atkinson's football season ended with a 48-14 loss to Monona Grove on Senior Night at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium on Friday.
"This was a group that really liked having fun," Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson said. "They never got down on themselves. They were always positive. With our record being what it was, you might have seen a team quit.
"We were competitive until the end and giving great effort. It was disappointing to see it end. I told our guys not to be sad it's over, but to be thankful you got to enjoy the ride when you had it."
The Blackhawks (2-7, 0-6 in conference) end the season on a six-game losing streak. Fort won two of its first three games to open the season before a heartbreaking overtime loss to Stoughton in week four. Injuries piled up as the season went on and in a difficult Badger Small Conference, the Blackhawks never found their footing quite well enough to get back in the winners circle. Fort scrapped hard all the way through the 2022 campaign.
"We are all disappointed because we worked really hard for the last four years," senior receiver and defensive back Eli Cosson said. "We were disappointed to see how many wins we had. We deserved more wins. Unfortunately, some of the games did not pan out that way."
Monona Grove, needing a win to become postseason eligible, raced out to a 28-0 halftime lead. Gavin Hablewitz, who ran it 22 times for 206 yards and four touchdowns, had first-half rushing scores of 27, two and 70 yards. Eddie Rivera's 55-yard punt return late in the second quarter gave the Silver Eagles a four-touchdown edge.
Fort cut into its deficit with a 32-yard TD run by senior Tyler Narkis early in the third quarter. Hablewitz (six yards) and Brady Voss (27 yards) added rushing scores later in the third for MG. Fort senior Einrich Otte scored from a yard away in the fourth.
The Silver Eagles (5-4, 4-2) won the turnover battle 4-0, averaged 8.1 yards per rush and gained 8.4 yards per play compared to 3.9 for the Blackhawks.
"We could not protect in the pass game very well," Nelson said. "Dane Brost was under pressure a lot. We had stupid penalties and mistakes which put us behind the chains. It was difficult to sustain a long drive."
Brost, a senior, went 13 of 29 for 93 yards with three interceptions. Otte ran it eight times for 51 yards and Narkis had six carries for 50 yards.
Cosson caught six passes for 54 yards. He ended the season with 740 receiving yards, averaging 15 yards per grab, and quickly turned into Brost's go-to guy.
"It was unexpected," Cosson said. "Dane and I realized we had a special connection. He always knew where I was. I always knew where the ball would be."
Cosson will always remember this season's week one win over rival Milton as the team avenged a loss from 2021. His advice for next year's upperclassmen centers around togetherness.
"You have to keep going and stay together," Cosson said. "When you look at the seniors last year, they stuck together their entire careers, it really paid off for them.
"Our senior class is proud of the culture we built. We all rallied together and were really close. We built on that throughout the year."
The Blackhawks say goodbye to their 22-player senior class.
"They are an incredibly talented group," Nelson said. "We tell all the kids that football needs to teach you about life. The odds of any of them making a living blocking or tackling are small. The games teaches you about sacrifice, hard work and dedication. Doing those three things will lead you to be successful later in life."
This season marks the first time since 1999 that the Daily Union's two biggest markets -- Fort Atkinson and Jefferson -- both missed out on the playoffs in the same season. It's only the second time the occurrence has happened since 1995.
MONONA GROVE 48, FORT ATKINSON 14
Monona Grove 7 21 14 6 -- 48
Fort Atkinson 0 0 7 7 -- 14
First quarter
MG -- Hablewitz 27 run (Najacht kick)
Second quarter
MG -- Hablewitz 2 run (Najacht kick)
MG -- Hablewitz 70 run (Najacht kick)
MG -- Rivera 55 punt return (Najacht kick)
Third quarter
FA -- Narkis 32 run (Cosson kick)
MG -- Hablewitz 6 run (Najacht kick)
MG -- Voss 27 run (Najacht kick)
Fourth quarter
FA -- Otte 1 run (Cosson kick)
MG -- Breitbach interception return (Najacht kick)
Team statistics
Total offense: MG 336, FA 256; Yards per play: MG 8.4, FA 3.9; Passing yards: MG 116, FA 93; Rushing attempts-yards: MG 27-220, FA 36-163; Penalties-yards: MG 5-65, FA 2-20; Fumbles-lost: MG 1-0, FA 1-1, Interceptions thrown: MG 0, FA 3; Time of possession: MG 16:35, FA 33:52; First downs: MG 14, FA 19.
