STOUGHTON — Hail Mary answered.
Senior quarterback Carson Baker threw a 33-yard pass to senior running back Cade Cosson as time expired, lifting the Fort Atkinson football team to a 34-28 road victory over Stoughton in a Badger-Small Conference game on Friday.
“Stoughton didn’t play many guys back,” Cosson said. “I saw there was going to be an opening. After that, I turned around and saw Carson throw the ball. Knew I had to go get it.”
Fort (6-1, 5-0 Badger-Small) extended its win streak to six games, knocking off the Vikings for the first time since 2013.
The Blackhawks can win the league title outright at home this week against Mount Horeb/Barneveld (6-1, 4-1), which knocked off Monona Grove 26-24 on Friday.
“We have dreamed about winning a conference championship,” Cosson said. “We knew the senior class was different and has been sticking together. We knew we’d have a chance. We have guys in the sophomore and junior class pushing us. It’s kind of all come together.”
Fort used a timeout with two seconds remaining to set up the eventual game-winning play.
“We try to practice different situations throughout the week,” Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson said. “Didn’t have that exact play drawn up. With it being the end of game, we tried to throw to the end zone. With those you try to be as prepared as possible and trust the chemistry with the 11 guys on the field.
“Carson stepped up and got away from pressure. He scrambled, got to the line and did a heads up job of making sure he didn’t go past it. Logan Kees tipped it and Cosson caught it. Lot of credit goes to the hard work in the offseason and years leading up to it for a play like that to work.”
Fort has relied on its defense and ground game for much of the season. On this night, Baker finished 12-for-22 passing for a season-high 270 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions.
“Biggest thing I liked about what Carson did was he had a good week of preparation,” Nelson said. “He got injured on that field pretty bad the last time he played on it. He didn’t let that impact him.
“He did a good job of keeping his composure and made great reads. Even the incompletions gave wide receivers an opportunity to get the ball. Happy the way he’s progressed. It’s a testament to the work he’s put in with receivers and line, developing an awareness of when to step up in the pocket when there’s pressure.”
The Blackhawks amassed 576 yards of offense, averaging 7.5 yards per play, but lost all four of their fumbles, a contributing factor to the game being tight late.
“The frustrating part is we gave it back to them four times,” Nelson said. “Still some stuff we have to clean up. Shows a lot about how good this offensive unit can be. Potential is there with our leadership on the field. They are going to keep pushing. It’s a matter of how good we can get.”
Fort senior running back Evan Dudzek had touchdown runs of eight and six yards in the first quarter, opening up a 14-0 lead.
Stoughton quarterback Isaac Knutson cut the lead in half with a five-yard rush early in the second.
Baker then connected with senior running back Alec Courtier for a 17-yard strike and the halftime margin of 21-7.
The Vikings (1-6, 0-5) recovered a fumble by Baker, who lost control of the ball during his throwing motion, and John Harmon returned it the other way 59 yards for a TD with 8 minutes, 47 seconds left in the third.
Stoughton tailback Darrick Hill scored on an 18-yard scamper less than a minute into the fourth, but Korey Newman’s point after failed, allowing Fort to stay on top, 21-20.
“They started getting momentum back,” Nelson said. “With it being homecoming, the crowd was loud and they had energy. Stoughton’s a good football team. Record doesn’t indicate it. They competed until the very end. They’ve been in every football game. They have talented football players.”
Senior wide receiver Nolan Zachgo caught a 76-yard TD on Fort’s ensuing series and senior Mason Brandl’s PAT made it 28-20 with 9:34 left.
“Nolan was wide open,” Nelson said. “The ball felt like it was in the air forever. That’s a big play for a senior who has worked hard for that situation. He’s a great kid and hard worker.
“He’s a Swiss Army knife for Fort football. We ask him to do a lot of different things. Cool for him to get a moment like that.”
Hill, who had 25 carries for 199 yards, brought a lively crowd to its feet with a 36-yard rushing TD with 6:45 remaining. Knutson’s two-point run knotted it at 28.
“He’s big, strong and fast,” Nelson said of Hill, who is 5-foot-9, 185 pounds. “Definitely wasn’t easy tackling him and one guy wasn’t bringing him down. As a defense we had to play together, rally to the ball and gang tackle him down. Griffin Rousseau and Barrett Nelson are big boys on the offensive line. They’re strong individuals and they can move the ball. Our defense did a good job of bending and containing him the best he could.”
That set the stage for the Hail-Mary pass. And another chapter in Fort’s storybook season to date.
“As players, the league title was a goal,” said Cosson, who had five catches for 108 yards. “Coaches said our team could be special and if we kept working hard, we’d have the potential to do something great. It was about focus and taking it one play at a time. If we did that, we’d have a shot to be in this situation.”
Zachgo had four catches for 107 yards and two rushes totaling 33 yards. Kees, a junior tight end, had a 31-yard grab.
Courtier had 25 totes for 125 yards and Dudzek finished with 16 rushes for 89 yards behind an offensive line that is coming into its own.
“Our offensive line has gotten going,” Cosson explained. “That group had injuries at the start of the season and were still learning the system.
“Defense has been our specialty all year. Offense has stepped it up here of late and that’s in part due to the line getting healthier. That’s why we are winning games.”
The Blackhawks ran it 55 times for 306 yards, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt.
“We got off the ball well,” Nelson said. “We’ve done a better job of sustaining blocks in weeks past. Stoughton’s defense with big, fast and strong kids makes it challenging to sustain blocks.
“Courtier and Dudzek kind of lead the charge. They did a good job keeping their feet churning and falling forward. We didn’t have many negative runs. When you fall forward and are gaining yards, it makes the whole playbook fun to call.”
Nelson is 8-2 in his first 10 games as head coach.
“He keeps us up and motivated,” Cosson said. “He’s our anchor. We wouldn’t be able to do this without him. All the coaches are doing their thing. Coach Nelson lets us do our thing. We have fun every once in a while too. Everyone has the same end goal in mind. He’s there to make sure we don’t forget about it.”
Like most teams at this point in the season, Fort has guys who are nicked up. The group rallied together and found a way to win on the road.
“We had probably our most challenging week of practice last week,” Nelson said. “Guys are dinged up. It’s a next man up mentality. Anytime you have players in new positions, adds that extra bit of challenge to the week of preparation. That showed. We played our sloppiest game tackling and penalty wise, blocking too, and guys understood we need to be more accountable.
“We can’t rely on a last-second touchdown to win the game. Each opponent gets better from here on out. We are going to get their best shot. Have to make sure we’re prepared to play our best for four quarters of football.”
Fort’s Senior Night game with MH/B is at 7 p.m. on Friday.
“We got voted team of the week on WisSports.net,” Nelson said. “That’s a byproduct of support from the community. It’s our last regular-season home game coming up. Coming off that rainy homecoming game, where we still had a big crowd, our group is excited to play in Jones Dairy Farm Stadium.”
FORT ATKINSON 34, STOUGHTON 28
Fort 14 7 0 13 — 34
Stoughton 0 7 7 14 — 28
Scoring plays
First quarter
FA — Dudzek 8 run (Brandl kick)
FA — Dudzek 6 run (Brandl kick)
Second quarter
S — Knutson 5 run (Newman kick)
FA — Courtier 17 pass from Baker (Brandl kick)
Third quarter
S — Harman 59 fumble return (Newman kick)
Fourth quarter
S — Hill 18 run (kick failed)
FA — Zachgo 76 pass from Baker (Brandl kick)
S — Hill 36 run (Knutson run)
FA — C. Cosson 33 pass from Baker
Team statistics
Total offense: FA 576, S 274; Rushing attempts-yards: FA 55-306, S 38-230; Penalties-yards: FA 9-90, S 5-60; Fumbles-lost: FA 4-4, S 0-0; Interceptions thrown: FA 0, S 1; First downs: FA 26, S 15.
