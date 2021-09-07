REEDSBURG — Senior running back Alec Courtier had a pair of rushing touchdowns as Fort Atkinson’s football team beat host Reedsburg 20-6 in a Badger-Small Conference season-opener on Friday.
Fort (2-1, 1-0 Badger) scored 20 unanswered to earn consecutive victories for the first time since 2016.
“This was a real tough game,” Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson said. “Reedsburg coach Calvin Zens runs a good program. We were shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties in the first half. In the second half, we said ‘the Fort Atkinson Blackhawks can’t beat the Fort Atkinson Blackhawks’. Took advantage in the fourth quarter after wearing them down.”
Courtier, who had 21 carries for 103 yards, knotted things at six apiece with 3 minutes, 18 seconds left before intermission on a five-yard TD.
The tide started turning midway through the fourth quarter as the Blackhawks got a stop and senior quarterback Carson Baker hit junior wideout Dane Brost on a seam route up the middle for a gain of 34 yards to put it at the Reedsburg (0-3, 0-1) three-yard line. On the next play, senior running back Evan Dudzek found paydirt on a rush to make it 14-6 with 5:47 left.
“Lot of credit to the guys front who washed out the front edge, creating a hole for Evan to reach the end zone.”
Senior defensive back Cade Cosson picked off Kevin Green on a tipped pass on the ensuing series. Then, Courtier scored from 31 yards out, scampering in after breaking a slew of tackles, for the final margin with 4:11 remaining.
“We just had a little more in the tank at the end of the game,” Nelson said. “Reedsburg got worn down with guys going both ways.”
Baker finished 8-for-12 passing for 102 yards, good for a 93.1 quarterback rating. Fort ran it 37 times for 186 yards, averaging five yards per tote.
“We were moving the ball well and had long drives each time we had it,” Nelson said. “We’d have a false start, dropped pass, something would happen and we’d set ourselves behind the chains. In the second half, the boys stayed focus.
“We had success off success when good things started happening, it kept rolling. That’s been our mantra, if a bad play happens, flush it. If a good play happens, flush it. Be perfect one play at a time. When they put on blinders and have tunnel vision, the offense works out pretty well.”
The Blackhawk defense permitted 106 yards, limiting the Beavers to two yards per attempt on the ground.
“Logan Recob and Lance Schultz are athletic outside linebackers,” Nelson said. “It’s tough to put them in a position of conflict.
“Linebacker Triston Hanson reads and reacts well. He didn’t over pursue or get caught out of position. Credit to the people around him also. When the defensive line and linebackers are working together, it makes running the football hard.”
Nelson credited players for staying focused as school resumed last week. The Blackhawks also beat the Beavers in JV and JV2 contests.
Fort hosts Sauk Prairie this week.
FORT ATKINSON 20,
REEDSBURG 6
Fort 0 6 0 14 – 20
Reedsburg 0 6 0 0 – 6
Scoring plays
R – Yanke 1 run (kick failed)
FA – Courtier 5 run (run failed)
FA – Dudzek 3 run (Courtier run)
FA – Courtier 31 run (kick failed)
Team statistics
Total offense: FA 288, R 106.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.