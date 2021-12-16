Drew Evans lists Melvin Gordon and JJ Watt among his football role models.
Gordon, from Kenosha, and Watt, from Pewaukee, starred with the Badgers, who put a premium on retaining in-state talent, and are now playing in the NFL.
Evans, a senior at Fort Atkinson High School, will be fulfilling a dream next fall when he suits up to play football for the University of Wisconsin, a decision he made official by signing a National Letter of Intent (NLI) during Wednesday’s early signing day to join the program as a preferred walk-on.
“Growing up in Wisconsin, it’s every kid’s dream to play for the University of Wisconsin,” Evans said. “It’s a great football program and a great school. That was really all there was to making the decision to sign.”
Evans, who plans to major in biology and pursue a career as a medical doctor, was also considering Carleton College in Minnesota.
Fort football coach Nick Nelson has watched Evans flourish from a sophomore offensive lineman still getting his feet wet at the position to a senior called upon to be the lead blocker at tackle in short-yardage situations.
“Drew is one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever coached,” Nelson said. “He’s humble, disciplined and dedicated. He’s exactly what Wisconsin Badgers are made of. (Associated head coach) Joe Rudolph when he came to visit said about Drew that these are the kinds of guys other schools look past, and that we turn into Big Ten champions. It was exciting for me to see Drew get excited about hearing those words.
“As a sophomore, he started for us. He was raw. He’d try to hit people as hard as he could. In the short spring season, his footwork was so much better. That’s a result of the dedication and effort he put into basketball and track. His athleticism has developed.
“As a senior, he played guard and tackle but mostly tackle. When we needed to get a yard, we ran it behind No. 66. When we needed to make a stop on defense, Drew went in the game. He’s very athletic for his size.”
NO DAYS OFF
As a three-sport athlete, Evans doesn’t have an offseason.
This calendar year alone, he completed his junior season of basketball in Feb., played in the alternate fall football season that wrapped up in April, qualified for the WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships in the discus and shot put, finishing in 11th and 16th places, respectively, in late June. Six weeks later, the traditional fall football season was underway, one that saw the Blackhawks go 7-3, win a conference title for the first time since 2003 and Evans receive first-team all-conference honors for his play at right tackle, helping pave the way for a ground attack that averaged 4.6 yards per tote. Now, it’s onto his senior year of basketball before a final go around in track and field in the spring.
“Being a three-sport guy definitely helped me with the grind of competing in sports and having no offseason,” Evans said. “I have to lift through all my seasons. Fort Atkinson High School is a great place to play sports. It’s just overwhelming the support.”
Evans’ first chance to run out onto the field at Camp Randall Stadium as a player will come Sept. 3, when the Badgers host Illinois and former UW coach Bret Bielema.
“It’s definitely something I’m looking forward to,” Evans said. “I’ve watched every game growing up. There are a lot of guys who were my role models that have played for the Badgers. Very excited for this opportunity and am looking forward to becoming a better athlete and better person while in Madison.”
Evans is young for his age, something else that drew UW’s attention during the recruiting process. The Badgers have a long line of players all over the field, including offensive linemen, who excelled at multiple sports on the prep scene.
“When Drew gave his commitment to Wisconsin late last month at the high school, both coaches in attendance (Rudolph and special teams coach Chris Haering) jumped out of their chairs and were high-fiving. They said also to Drew that we can’t wait to see what you can do this school year in basketball and track and field.
“They liked him because he was a multi-sport athlete. At Wisconsin, there’s a lineage of successful linemen that all were multi-sport guys. That says to what they’re looking for and the success Drew has shown in multiple fields. That hard work pays off.
“Drew is going to keep growing and getting better. It’s going to be exciting to see how far he can take it and go. Proud and happy that he is so excited.”
