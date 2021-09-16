PORTAGE — The Blackhawks pushed all the right buttons in crunch time.
Fort Atkinson’s football team erupted for 22 fourth-quarter points in a 29-16 Badger-Small Conference victory over Portage on Thursday at Bob Mael Field.
“We knew it was going to be a hard-fought game,” Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson said. “Both teams were 3-1 and we knew it was going to be a battle. Happy we had a few more plays in us.
“The main thing tonight showed is our toughness, grit and determination. We were down, down again and never gave up. We never lost focus or trust in each other.”
The Blackhawks (4-1, 3-0 Badger) have won four straight while the Warriors (3-2, 1-2) drop their second consecutive.
“We really had to work hard in practice this week,” Fort senior linebacker Logan Recob said. “Knowing it paid off and we got everything we wanted out of it, it feels great. The game was a battle. Felt like we were putting everything out there and it showed.
“Portage was really trying to ground and pound. They wanted to force us to make a spill or force it down our throat. We took it to them. It was a game of man on man to see who is better. They are good, but we showed we are the better ones.”
The second of five lead changes happened during the latter stage of the third quarter as Portage’s Ethan Bleich punched it in from a yard away, capping a five-play, 61-yard drive. Bleich also had the two-point conversion on a rush to make it 8-7 Warriors.
Fort’s ensuing drive, which featured three first downs, ended on senior running back Alec Courtier’s first fumble of the season at the plus 14-yard line.
The Blackhawk defense, which has been stout during the team’s win streak, stood tall and forced a quick three-and-out.
Junior Dane Brost gave the visitors a jumpstart with a 45-yard punt return, finishing at the Portage 25-yard line. After a Warrior face mask penalty, senior quarterback Carson Baker found paydirt on a 15-yard rush, bouncing off a would-be tackler inside the two-yard line. Senior Mason Brandl’s extra point made it 14-8 seconds into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors answered right back, driving 72 yards on seven plays capped by a Bleich two-yard rush. Bleich again scored on the two-point try to make it 16-14 Portage.
Then came 15 quick points from Fort.
Senior running back Evan Dudzek had a 52-yard rush on the first play of the series followed on the next play by a seven-yard TD on the ground, which started turning the tide for good. Baker pitched to Courtier for a successful two-point try, giving the Blackhawks a 22-16 edge with 7:45 left.
Portage’s Gavin Thompson was intercepted by Brost on the ensuing drive in Fort territory.
“It was huge,” Nelson said of the interception. “We knew it was going to be back and forth. We needed something to swing it our way. The defense has been in position to make those plays. Dane made that play.”
Then, senior running back Cade Cosson put his stamp on the game. Cosson had consecutive gains of 18, 15 and 15 yards on rushes. Two plays later, Courtier ran it in for a 25-yard TD for the final margin with 3:43 remaining.
“The determination and toughness were key factors tonight,” Nelson said. “We never hesitated or flinched. We played physical every play. When bad plays happened, our guys didn’t hang their heads. Just moved on to the next play.”
Fort had the game’s only score of the first half as Baker connected with senior wideout Ryan Acosta for a 35-yard score on fourth down and 16 in the second quarter. The Blackhawks originally trotted the field goal unit out but after a false start, sent the offense on the field. It paid dividends.
“We were looking at formations and different coverages they were throwing out there,” Nelson said. “Mason is a good kicker but from that distance, might as well chuck it up for a chance at six. Might as well gamble and get six.”
Fort had two takeaways and stopped Portage on a pair of fourth-down plays in plus territory, including at the 10-yard line in the first quarter.
Courtier had 19 totes for 77 yards, Dudzek ran it four times for 64 yards, Cosson had four carries for 51 yards and Baker rushed it on four occasions for 43 yards. Baker was 10-for-17 passing for 131 yards with one passing touchdown and no interceptions. Junior tight end Jack Opperman had four catches for 45 yards.
Warrior tailback Erik Broutte finished with 23 carries for 104 yards and Thompson was 9-for-15 passing for 92 yards.
The Blackhawks host Baraboo on Homecoming next week.
FORT ATKINSON 29,
PORTAGE 16
Fort 0 7 0 22 — 29
Portage 0 0 8 8 — 16
Scoring plays
FA — Acosta 35 pass from Baker (Brandl kick)
P — Bleich 1 run (Bleich run)
FA — Baker 15 run (Brandl kick)
P — Bleich 2 run (Bleich run)
FA — Dudzek 7 run (Courtier run)
FA — Courtier 25 run (Brandl kick)
