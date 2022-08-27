HARTLAND -- Karsten Grundahl converted the game-winning field goal with 18 seconds remaining as Lakeside Lutheran's football team rallied to beat host Lake Country Lutheran 10-7 on Friday.
The Warriors, who entered the fourth quarter down 7-0, got on the scoreboard with 7 minutes, 20 seconds remaining on an 8-yard touchdown by senior quarterback Levi Birkholz. Grundahl's point after tied it.
The turnover-prone Lightning fumbled on an inside running play on their ensuing drive after having crossed midfield.
Lakeside elected to roll the dice and go for it on fourth and two near midfield with the game hanging in the balance, electing to rely on an offensive line which presented a size mismatch versus LCL's defensive front. Birkholz converted on a sneak play, sparking the game-winning march.
Grundahl, who missed two earlier field goals wide, was set up at the hashmark from 27 yards away. The junior kicker came through in a pressure-packed moment, sending the visiting sideline into a frenzy with Lakeside, after several more ticks of the clock, improving to 2-0 on the young season.
"Karsten had a rough start," Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. "Those were not overly long kicks he missed and they had plenty of distance but missed wide.
"That can get in your head. There was pressure on the extra point to tie the game and there was certainly pressure on the field goal. He showed good poise and that was a clutch kick for him."
Both sides turned it over four times. Lake Country (0-2) had two fumbles and a pair of interceptions, all of which halted promising drives. LCL senior quarterback Blake Thelan found senior tight end John Thoni for a five-yard score with 8:08 left in the third quarter for the game's first points.
The Warriors' next drive resulted in a Lauber punt, which was blocked. The Lakeside defense held serve and got the ball back to its offense again.
The Warrior offense, which a week earlier produced more than 50 points in a blowout win over Jefferson, came to life in a big way early in the fourth.
Birkholz found senior tight end Trey Lauber, who made a tough over-the-shoulder grab for a 54-yard pick up on third and six. On play action, Birkholz, who ran it 24 times totaling 104 yards, scampered in for the aforementioned game-tying TD, capping a 65-yard drive which lasted just over two minutes. Birkholz finished 6-for-12 passing for 113 yards with an interception.
"Give Lake Country credit, they bottled us up most of the night," Bauer said. "Our defense came through at critical times with turnovers. Before the long pass from Levi to Trey, it was not looking good. That play swung the momentum and Levi scored on the next play."
The Lakeside defense was led by senior linebacker Nathan Yaroch, who made 9.5 tackles. Senior Ben Buxa registered 6.5 tackles, including three for a loss. Sophomore defensive back Luke Krauklis made 4.5 stops and intercepted a pass. Birkholz also picked off a pass as the Lightning were driving having picked up first downs on their first three plays on the game's opening drive. Birkholz ran the interception back a good ways to flip the field.
Lakeside started 0-2 a season ago after losing to LCL 40-19 at home. This result felt good in more ways than one for the Warriors, who hope to build on their successful start to the year and use the momentum of a come-from-behind victory to fuel them heading into league play.
The Warriors open Capitol Conference play at Lodi this Friday.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 10,
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 7
Lakeside 0 0 0 10 -- 10
Lake Country 0 0 7 0 -- 7
Third quarter
LCL -- Thoni 5 pass from Thelan (Kiley kick)
Fourth quarter
LL -- Birkholz 8 run (Grundahl kick)
LL -- Grundahl 27 field goal
Team statistics
Total offense: LL 270, LCL 195; Passing yards: LL 113, LCL 65; Rushing attempts-yards: LL 35-129, LL 38-130; Penalties-yards: LL 3-20, LCL 2-20; Fumbles-fumbles lost: LL 3-2, LCL 2-2; Interceptions thrown: LL 1, LCL 2; First downs: LL 11, LCL 11.
Individual statistics
Passing (comp.-att.-yds) -- LL: Birkholz 6-12-113, Mlsna 0-2-0; LCL: Thelan 7-12-65. Rushing (att.-yds) -- LL: Birkholz 24-104; LCL: Thelan 17-57. Receiving (rec.-yds) -- LL: Lauber 3-72, Lostetter 3-41; LCL: Leibham 4-38.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.