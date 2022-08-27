HARTLAND -- Karsten Grundahl converted the game-winning field goal with 18 seconds remaining as Lakeside Lutheran's football team rallied to beat host Lake Country Lutheran 10-7 on Friday.

The Warriors, who entered the fourth quarter down 7-0, got on the scoreboard with 7 minutes, 20 seconds remaining on an 8-yard touchdown by senior quarterback Levi Birkholz. Grundahl's point after tied it.

