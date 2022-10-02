JEFFERSON -- Junior running back Drew Peterson rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns as Jefferson's football team pushed past Delavan-Darien 17-14 in a Rock Valley game on Homecoming Friday.
The Eagles (2-5, 2-3 in conference) forced six turnovers en route to snapping a three-game skid and had a 142-9 advantage in rushing yards.
Peterson, who had 35 carries but did fumble twice, found paydirt from seven yards away in the first quarter. The Comets -- on a one-yard run by Kane Kaiser -- made it 7-all in the second quarter. Delavan-Darien started at the plus 13-yard line after an errant snap on an Eagle punt had to be covered up.
The Eagles grabbed the lead for good on a 23-yard field goal by senior Lucas Frank in the third quarter. Peterson's three-yard TD run later in the quarter opened up a 17-7 lead.
Delavan-Darien quarterback Neil Janssen threw a 30-yard TD later in the third for the final margin.
"We had to refocus after last week's loss to Evansville when we didn't play well offensively," Jefferson football coach Scott Slotten said. "We knew we had to get the run game going. The offense doesn't work if you can't run the ball. As the offensive line coach, I challenged our guys to get better. All five players got better and that showed on the field."
Frank intercepted Janssen twice while junior defensive lineman Gary Northup, who had three tackles for a loss, recovered a pair of fumbles. Sophomore defensive lineman Ryan Lohman and senior defensive end Eli Krueger also recovered Comet fumbles.
"One of the big focuses for our defense was pressuring the quarterback," Slotten said. "Janssen is an athlete who can do good things with his feet and his arm. We knew under pressure he would put the ball up in the air. We forced six turnovers and had multiple other potential chances for interceptions. We left some turnovers out there.
"The defensive line and blitzing linebackers gave great pressure all night and made some of those turnovers easier for our corners."
Eagle junior quarterback Mitchel Langholff went 5 of 14 for 71 yards with an interception. His long pass was a 45-yard strike to senior wide receiver Paden Phillips.
"We didn't throw it as well as we'd like," Slotten said. "Mitchel made throws to help the offense. There were a lot of turnovers and flags. We did not let those get to us. We were resilient.
"We remained focused and fought until the very end. Lucas Frank is kicking with confidence. The boys knew if we got the lead, we were not giving it back. They did what we have been teaching them and what we knew they were capable of. It was a great win for us."
The Eagles travel to face Edgerton next week in a matchup of teams needing a victory to stay in the playoff mix.
