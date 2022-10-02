Eagles top Comets
JEFFERSON -- Junior running back Drew Peterson rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns as Jefferson's football team pushed past Delavan-Darien 17-14 in a Rock Valley game on Homecoming Friday.

The Eagles (2-5, 2-3 in conference) forced six turnovers en route to snapping a three-game skid and had a 142-9 advantage in rushing yards.

