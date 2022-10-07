EDGERTON -- Jefferson's football team came up a couple plays short in a 17-14 road loss to Edgerton on Friday in Rock Valley play, very likely ending the Eagles' 14-season streak of reaching the playoffs.
Jefferson's offense showed positive signs early, scoring on its opening drive of the game to go ahead 7-0. On a third and 16 play, senior quarterback Gareth Whitstone lofted a well-placed 18-yard pass to the back of the end zone, where senior Paden Phillips hauled it in on a seem route.
"We wanted to attack the safety," Jefferson football coach Scott Slotten said. "Gareth threw one of the better balls he's thrown all year. Paden did a good job to keep his feet in."
The Crimson Tide had a field goal blocked on their next drive.
Following a Jefferson three and out, Edgerton needed five plays to cover 60 yards and make it 7-all on the first play of the second quarter as senior wideout Peter Hazeltine hauled in a 33-yard touchdown from sophomore quarterback Cole Langer.
Edgerton had a 36-yard field goal try blocked on its next possession by senior Alex Pitzner.
Jefferson (2-6, 2-4 in conference) quickly moved the ball downfield as junior tailback Drew Peterson had pickups of 17, 18 and 16 yards. Phillips added a 26-yard catch and run. After stalling out inside the 5-yard line, the Eagles committed three consecutive pre-snap penalties before a field goal attempt, which went awry after an errant snap and turned into a scramble drill leading to an incomplete pass.
Two plays later, Edgerton senior receiver Shane Crandall hauled in an 80-yard pass in stride down the middle of the field from Langer to make it 14-7 Crimson Tide with 2 minutes, 47 seconds left until halftime.
The Eagles' ensuing possession would have started easily inside plus territory thanks to a nice return by Peterson but was negated by a hold. Whitstone had a pass attempt tipped by Crandall and picked by senior linebacker Beau Allison late in the half, but Edgerton did not turn the turnover into points.
Edgerton (3-5, 3-3) marched 10 plays on its opening drive of the second half and senior kicker Riley Ottman nailed a 27-yard field goal midway through the third quarter to make it 17-7.
Early in the fourth, the Eagles engineered a nine-play, 70-yard march over 5:04 to get within three. Phillips had a 35-yard grab on third down early in the drive, Peterson moved the chains twice on the ground, including on fourth and 1 in the red zone. Two plays later, Whitstone connected with Phillips for a 22-yard score with 6:45 left in the game.
"We used a flat concept trying to attack the sideline," Slotten said. "Gareth found Paden on a nice out route. Paden ran eight to 10 yards, turned up field, broke a tackle and got into the end zone."
Jefferson, despite two stops by its defense, could not pull any closer. After a Crimson Tide punt, Jefferson had it at its 41 with 4:46 left but was forced to punt.
The Eagles then took over at their own 16 with 1:40 to go and two timeouts remaining. There, Whitstone fumbled on a scramble and Edgerton sophomore defensive lineman Riley Bills covered up the loose ball to ice it.
"We have to protect the quarterback," Slotten said. "We were down two starting linemen. We didn't have great protection and that put us in bad spots.
"On the one inch line late in the first half. we can't false start. We have to be more disciplined. That led to 12 guys on the field and another false start. A field goal would of put us ahead 10-7 at halftime instead of down 14-10.
"It's little things shooting yourselves in the foot which can't happen to win football games. They show win you lose close games."
Jefferson hosts East Troy on Senior Night next week. With a win, the Eagles would move onto the playoff bubble.
"It's disappointing for our seniors likely not to get to end the year in the postseason," Slotten said. "We have one more guaranteed week. We are going to bust our butt to make sure we are on the winning side."
