Eagles fall to Crimson Tide
Buy Now

EDGERTON -- Jefferson's football team came up a couple plays short in a 17-14 road loss to Edgerton on Friday in Rock Valley play, ending the Eagles' 14-season streak of reaching the playoffs.

Jefferson's offense showed positive signs early, scoring on its opening drive of the game to go ahead 7-0. On a third and 16 play, senior quarterback Gareth Whitstone lofted a well-placed 20-yard pass to the back of the end zone, where senior Paden Phillips hauled it in.

Load comments