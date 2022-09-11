Eagles lose to Spartans
JEFFERSON -- McFarland earned its first victory of the season by topping the host Jefferson football team 35-0 in a Rock Valley game on Friday.

"McFarland is a good, talented and experienced team," Jefferson football coach Scott Slotten said. "Even without their starting quarterback, McFarland's backup played a good game. We are improving week by week, but we have to improve a little quicker."

