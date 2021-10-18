LAKE MILLS — It would not have been a shock to outside observers if the Lake Mills football program took a step back in 2021 after graduating a distinguished senior class that helped win the program’s first league championship since 1988 in 2019, adding a regional championship last season.
This season, the L-Cats showed time and time again that backtracking was far from their plans, and now they have a conference championship to boot.
Junior quarterback Caden Belling threw three touchdowns and the Lake Mills defense stifled Horicon/Hustisford in a 35-0 Capitol Conference win on Senior Night and Parents Night Friday at L-Cat Stadium, clinching a share of the league title.
“We heard all the talk after starting 1-2 that it was no surprise we won’t be good because of all the guys who had graduated,” senior wide receiver and linebacker Michael Stenbroten said. “To come back from that slow start, we’ve needed to have guys step up all over the place.
“Senior lineman Ryan Grossman tore his ACL in the season-opener and Cooper Murphy, not the biggest guy, stepped in and played on the line. We’ve had JP Rguig and by brother, Matthew, making plays. It’s really been a team effort.”
Lake Mills got all five of its seniors on the field one final time together in the waning moments of the fourth quarter.
“We were able to suit up Ryan and got special approval from his mom to do so,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “In case we went victory formation, we were going to put him in as the safety valve in the back. He got in there at the end and all five of our seniors were on the field one last time. That was a cool experience for Ryan. A lot of the seniors were in tears at the end of the game. Means a lot for them to have the season they’ve had. Been a rollercoaster of a year and a fun year so far.”
The L-Cats (7-2, 6-1 Capitol) are winners of six straight to close the regular season and for only the second time in those games did not trail in the fourth quarter or overtime.
Columbus (8-1, 6-1) beat Lakeside Lutheran 49-21 on Friday to also clinch a share. The Cardinals’ only loss came from a week five forfeit against Walworth Big Foot due to situations surrounding COVID-19.
Lake Mills, which has won four straight at home, led 7-0 two minutes into the game after senior lineman David Bruce had a three-yard scoop-and-score touchdown off Nathan Spoerl’s blocked punt.
“We felt like we had momentum going into this game,” Stenbroten said. “We approached this as our final game and came out and played with our hair on fire.”
Belling, who was 17-for-22 passing for 235 yards, then connected with senior wide receiver Cole Flood for a seven-yard score on an out route with 4 minutes, 50 seconds left in the opening quarter. Junior wide receiver JP Rguig caught a 22-yard score on a go route with 3:50 left before the half to make it 21-0.
“We were efficient through the air,” Huber said. “Caden had an 80 percent completion percentage roughly and Michael (Stenbroten) had a career game. To get him involved on Senior Night was a cool thing. We executed really well. Our offense has taken a step every week. We continued to do that this week.”
Senior running back Carson Lund scored from a yard out midway through the third quarter and sophomore wide receiver Matthew Stenbroten caught a 14-yard score on a post pattern with 29 seconds left in the third for the final margin.
The L-Cats had a 317-66 edge in total offense, allowing only five passing yards and six first downs.
“Our defense played four quarters,” Huber said. “Our defense is rock solid, but sometimes it takes them a little bit sometimes to get going. They were ready to go from the get-go. They played hard. When they do that on every play of every single snap, we have a very good defense.”
Lund had 16 carries for 68 yards. Senior wide receiver Michael Stenbroten caught five passes for 71 yards, junior wideout Rex Cassady had four receptions totaling 67 yards and Rguig made three catches for 50 yards.
“Husticon battled the whole season and battled with us until the final whistle,” Huber said. “Our kids played hard as well. They knew coming in what we needed to do to obtain the goal we set at the beginning of the year. We wanted to be in the conversation to win conference. Happy for our kids. They have battled all year through ups and downs and injuries. Kids are extremely resilient and have worked hard all year for this.”
For Husticon (0-9, 0-7), quarterback Carter Schwartz went 1-for-9 for five yards with an interception. Preston Bertz had six carries for 46 yards while Alex Davis finished with 33 yards on four totes.
Lake Mills is the No. 3 seed in its WIAA Division 4 playoff bracket and will host sixth-seeded Kettle Moraine Lutheran in Level 1 this week.
“It’s all about treating the next game like it’s our last game and not looking ahead,” Stenbroten said of the team’s postseason mindset. “Don’t look at the bracket. A lot of teams look ahead to see who they have next. We are taking it one snap at a time and approaching every game like it’s our last.”
LAKE MILLS 35,
HORICON/HUSTISFORD 0
Horicon/Hustisford 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lake Mills 14 7 14 0 — 35
Scoring plays
LM — Dav. Bruce recovers blocked punt (Hagedorn kick)
LM — Flood 7 pass from Belling (Hagedorn kick)
LM — Rguig 22 pass from Belling (Hagedorn kick)
LM — Lund 1 run (Hagedorn kick)
LM — Ma. Stenbroten 14 pass from Belling (Hagedorn kick)
Team statistics
Total offense: H/H 66, LM 317; Passing yards: H/H 5, LM 239; Rushing attempts-yards: H/H 30-61, LM 25-78; Penalties-yards: H/H 3-15, LM 4-25; Fumbles-fumbles lost: H/H 0-0, LM 0-0; Interceptions thrown: H/H 2, LM 1; First downs: H/H 6, LM 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.