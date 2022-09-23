LAKE MILLS -- Sometimes the rushing column of the stat book tells all you need to know about how a football game went.
That was certainly the case for the L-Cats on Friday.
Senior running back Ben Buchholtz finished with 223 rushing yards on 23 carries, scoring three times, as the Lake Mills football team dispatched New Glarus/Monticello 40-0 in a Capitol Conference game on Senior Night.
The L-Cats (4-2, 2-2 Capitol) ran it 39 times for 338 yards, good for 8.6 yards per try, and four touchdowns. The Glarner Knights, on the other hand, netted minus-19 rushing yards on 11 attempts.
It took Lake Mills, which bounced back from a two-game losing streak to win two in a row, some time to build its lead. Buchholtz scored from six yards away with 6 minutes, 46 seconds left in the first quarter.
The L-Cats then scored twice in the final 2:30 of the second quarter to push ahead 19-0. Senior quarterback Caden Belling found senior wideout JP Rguig for a five-yard TD before Buchholtz hit paydirt on a 26-yard scamper with 17 seconds left to play before the half.
Buchholtz added a 1-yard score early in the third quarter and Rguig caught a 3-yard pass with 3:49 left in the third to make it 33-0. Junior tailback Cooper Murphy added the team's fourth rushing touchdown -- from four yards out -- early in the fourth for the final margin.
Belling finished 16-of-18 for 179 yards with two TDs, one interception, adding nine carries for 94 yards. Rguig hauled in four passes for 81 yards, also intercepting New Glarus/Monticello junior quarterback Max Marty twice. Marty struggled to the tune of 11-for-23 passing for 116 yards as NG/M (0-6, 0-4) finished with just 94 yards of offense and three first downs.
Lake Mills plays at Lakeside Lutheran next week for the Slider Bowl.
LAKE MILLS 40, NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO 0
New Glarus/Monticello 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Lake Mills 7 12 14 7 -- 40
First quarter
LM -- Buchholtz 6 run (Levake kick)
Second quarter
LM -- Rguig 5 pass from Belling (kick failed)
LM -- Buchholtz 26 run (2-point attempt failed)
Third quarter
LM -- Buchholtz 1 run (Levake kick)
LM -- Rguig 3 pass from Belling (Levake kick)
Fourth quarter
LM -- Murphy 4 run (Levake kick)
Team statistics
Rushing attempts-yards: NG/M 11(-19), LM 39-338; Passing yards: NG/M 116, LM 179; First downs: NG/M 3, LM 19; Penalties-yards: LM 7-60, NG/M 7-55; Fumbles-lost: NG/M 0-0, LM 1-1.
