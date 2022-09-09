LAKE MILLS -- A week after finding paydirt just one time, the Warriors had only possession which did not result in six points.
Senior quarterback Levi Birkholz accounted for three touchdowns and Lakeside Lutheran's football team ran it for 354 yards in a 54-0 thumping of visiting Big Foot in a Capitol Conference game on Friday.
Birkholz ran it 14 times for 185 yards, scoring on a 52-yard rush late in the first before upping the Lakeside lead to 20-0 with a six-yard score early in the second. Birkholz's 18-yard strike to junior Kole Lostetter gave the Warriors (3-1, 1-1 Capitol) a 34-0 lead at the break.
Junior Kayden Bou, senior Nathan Yaroch, junior Sam Schmidt, sophomore Jonathan Schmidt and junior Kooper Mlsna all contributed rushing scores for Lakeside, which averaged 8.4 yards per rush in bouncing back from a 21-7 loss to Lodi last week.
"We didn't have to punt the ball tonight," Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. "We did have one fumble. Otherwise we scored on every possession. Levi had a big night running the ball. We simplified it tonight and stuck to our core veer plays. That's what got us the yards.
"We're pretty happy about what we did on offense. The defense managed to shut them out and get four turnovers."
The Chiefs (1-3, 0-2) threw three interceptions and fumbled once. Stud senior tailback Jax Hertel was limited to nine rushing attempts for 81 yards.
"Our defensive front did a nice job tonight," Bauer said. "There wasn't a lot of room for Hertel. He broke off a couple longer runs. The line did a good job on him. On both sides of the ball, we were able to control the line of scrimmage."
Junior Luke Krauklis, Mlsna and Birkholz had interceptions for the Warriors.
Birkholz finished 3-for-6 passing for 70 yards, Bou had 64 rushing yards on 10 totes and Lostetter caught three passes for 70 yards for Lakeside, which travels to play New Glarus/Monticello this Friday.
"We've got a lot of things to work on," Bauer said. "We're into the middle part of the season here. We are hoping we can improve and string together some wins.
"We have some very good opponents coming up as we head toward the end of the season. We are just trying to get better. There's a lot of work to be done on blocking and tackling yet."
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 54, BIG FOOT 0
Big Foot 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Lakeside 13 21 7 13 -- 54
First quarter
LL -- Bou 2 run (kick failed)
LL -- Birkholz 52 run (Grundahl kick)
Second quarter
LL -- Birkholz 6 run (Grundahl kick)
LL -- Yaroch 3 run (Grundahl kick)
LL -- Lostetter 18 pass from Birkholz (Grundahl kick)
