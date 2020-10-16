LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran scored on three straight possessions in the first half as the Warriors remained unbeaten with a 39-8 victory over Kewaskum Friday night at Lakeside Lutheran High School.
After the Warriors (3-0) posted a three-and-out their first possession, Lakeside Lutheran scored on three straight drives to take an 18-0 lead into halftime. The Warriors scored the first points of the second half and the Indians (0-2) never got the game to under a three-possession game.
Senior running back Ian Olszewski got the scoring started in the first quarter with an 18-yard rushing touchdown to put the Warriors up 6-0 with 3:20 left in the first after a missed extra point.
Lakeside forced a quick punt and with 12.8 seconds in the quarter, the Warriors made it 12-0 after senior running back Micah Cody ran up the middle for a 28-yard score.
After another defensive stop, Lakeside Lutheran struck again with 11:01 left in the second quarter. Senior quarterback Nathan Chesterman tossed a screen pass to fellow senior Tersony Vater, who ran it down the right-side of the field for a 50-yard touchdown.
Cody scored the Warriors third 20-plus yard touchdown in the third quarter after he found the end zone on the ground from 20 yards out with 7:04 to make it 25-0 Lakeside. Fitting for senior night, all four of Lakeside's first four scores were scored by senior players.
Kewaskum finally broke its drought with a 5-yard rushing touchdown with 2:58 in the third quarter. It would be the Indians only score of the game.
