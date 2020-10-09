PALMYRA — Palmyra-Eagle has struggled with close games this season.
The Panthers also struggled with a not-so-close game Friday.
Palmyra-Eagle was defeated by Marshall, 35-0, in a Eastern Suburban Conference game Friday night at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
The blowout loss comes after Palmyra-Eagle (0-3, 0-2 ESC) was defeated by one point in the season opener and then lost in Week 2 in overtime.
"Things snowballed on us," Palmyra-Eagle head coach Carey Venne said. "We got down last week as well, and we were able to overcome a 14-point deficit, but not this time. We kept compounding our mistakes."
A big part of the lopsided game Friday was the effort from Marshall running back Bryce Frank.
The junior tailback found the end zone three times in the second and third quarters to help balloon a 15-0 Marshall lead to a 35-0 advantage.
"Bryce has been an x-factor for us this year," Marshall head coach Matt Kleinheinz said. "We've been able to move him around in different spots to find creative ways to get him going and get him the football. He certainly hasn't disappointed when he gets his touches. That's as much a credit to Bryce as it is to our offensive line and Craig (Ward) throwing the football."
Frank finished the game with 12 carries for 117 yards — including a 64-yard rushing touchdown.
Palmyra-Eagle had some promising drives, but weren't able to convert on any. Maybe the Panthers' best chance came with 47 seconds left in the second quarter.
The Panthers had the ball at the Marshall 23-yard line after senior Ryan Carpenter intercepted a pass off a deflection from senior defensive end Aiden Calderon.
Palmyra-Got to near the 7-yard line, but time expired before the Panthers could get points on the board. Marshall led at the break, 22-0.
The Cardinals (3-0, 2-0) just about put the game away for good to start the second half when Frank hauled in a 58-yard touchdown through the air to make it 29-0 Marshall with 11:40 left in the third.
He punched in a 3-yard touchdown with 3:50 in the third to put the game at its final score of 35-0.
"I would never thought we would have had a running clock on us this year," Venne said. "We're stouter than that. We just put a nail in our coffin and gave them too many easy scores. Then it was too little, too late as they say."
Marshall scored on its first two possessions of the game, the first one chewing 5 minutes, 40 seconds off the game clock and ending with a 1-yard quarterback sneak from junior Craig Ward.
The score came with 2:36 left in the first quarter, while the second came with eight seconds left in the first after Ward connected with junior wide receiver Canon Siedschlag down the left-side of the field for a 56-yard score.
Ward ended the game 6-10 with 173 yards and three total touchdowns.
Palmyra-Eagle fumbled on its next possession at the Marshall 29-yard line.
Turnovers would be a trend throughout the night for the Panthers as the Cardinals also intercepted three passes — including two falling into the hands of Ward — and also recovered a fumble on a kick return from Palmyra.
"Particularly impressed with the play of our secondary," Kleinheinz said. "I've said it all year how outstanding they have been and they were very good again last night.
"And I thought our young linebackers played their best game of this season. No doubt about it."
Mental mistakes also hurt Palmyra-Eagle. The team was about to force Marshall to punt on its first drive of the game, but an offsides gave the Cardinals a first down, eventually leading to the first score of the game.
Carpenter led the way offensively for the Panthers — who started freshman Joey Brown at quarterback — with 14 carries for 67 yards. Calderon caught four passes and 28 yards, both team-highs.
"Very inconsistent play. That's the thing," Venne said. "We've gotten inconsistent play all year.
"It's our job as a coaching staff to say you have to have a short memory. We're playing for a little respect."
MARHSALL 35, PALMYRA-EAGLE 0
Marshall 15 7 13 0 — 35
Palmyra-Eagle 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring plays
First quarter
M — Ward 1 run (two point good) 2:36
M — Siedschlag 55 pass from Ward (kick good) 0:08
Second quarter
M — Frank 65 run (kick good) 4:51
Third quarter
M — Frank 59 pass from Ward (kick good) 11:40
M — Frank 1 run (kick no good) 3:50
Team statistics
First downs — M 11, PE 10. Total offense — M 303, PE 148. Passing yards — M 173, PE 56. Rushing yards — M 130, PE 92. Fumbles-lost — M 0-0, PE 1-1. Penalties-yards — M 4-40, PE 5-30.
Individual leaders
Passing (comp-att-yds-TD-int) — M Ward 6-10-173-1-1, PE Brown 6-16-45-0-3. Rushing (att-yds-TD) — M Frank 12-117-2, PE Carpenter 14-67-0. Receiving (rec-yds-TD) — M Frank 3-69-1, PE Calderon 4-28-0.
