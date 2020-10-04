MINERAL POINT — Adam Moen was slowed down just enough for Mineral Point to take down Lake Mills, 44-36, in a non-conference football game Friday night at Mineral Point High School.
The L-Cats’ senior quarterback finished the game 27-46 for 275 yards and three touchdowns but also was picked off twice on the night. Moen ran for two touchdowns on the ground to total five scores on the day and nine overall on the season.
The Pointers (2-0) — ranked No. 3 in the Small Division by the Associated Press — scored a go-ahead 6-yard touchdown from senior running back Will Straka with 17 seconds remaining in the game. Moen and Lake Mills (1-1) — ranked No. 7 in the AP's Medium Division — had a couple of unsuccessful hail mary chances as the clock wained down.
Junior Dominik McVay took the game’s opening kickoff back for a 95-yard touchdown, the only score of the first quarter. Moen and Lake Mills responded with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Rex Cassady with 7 minutes, 18 seconds in the second quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, McVay housed another return, this time 90-yards to make it 14-7 Pointers with just over seven minutes to play until half.
Moen connected with senior wide receiver Jaxson Retrum on a 1-yard touchdown with 5:07 left until halftime to tie the contest at 14-14.
McVay ran for a 50-yard score with 1:11 left in the second quarter, but the Pointers missed the extra point to take a 20-14 lead into the locker room.
Mineral Pointed expanded its lead to 28-14 with 6:05 left in the third quarter, but Lake Mills made it a one-possession game with a 3-yard run in by Moen less than three minutes later (3:58).
After a safety for the Pointers with 8:33 left in the game, Mineral Point made it 36-21 with a 15-yard rush by Straka. The score came with 7:20 left in the game.
Moen found Retrum for his second touchdown of the game with an 11-yard hookup to trim the deficit to 36-28 with 3:53 left in the game. The contest was knotted at 36-36 with a 16-yard run from Moen with 1:35 in the fourth. Moen found Retrum on the two-point conversion to tie.
Straka found the end zone with 17 seconds left for what would be the game-winner.
MINERAL POINT 44, LAKE MILLS 36
Lake Mills 0 14 7 15 — 36
Mineral Point 7 13 8 16 — 44
Scoring plays
First quarter
MP — McVay 95 kickoff return (Hanson kick), 11:46
Second quarter
LM — Cassady 34 pass from Moen (Levake kick), 7:18
MP — McVay 90 kickoff return (Hanson kick), 7:02
LM — Retrum 1 pass from Moen (Levake kick), 5:07.
MP — McVay 50 run (kick failed), 1:11.
Third quarter
MP — J. Filado 19 pass from Stumpf (Stumpf run), 6:05
LM — Moen 3 run (Levake kick), 3:58
Fourth quarter
LM — Safety, Horkan tackled in end zone, 8:33.
MP — Straka 15 run (kick failed), 7:20.
LM — Return 11 pass from Moen (Levake kick), 3:53.
LM — Moen 16 run (Retrum pass from Moen), 1:35.
MP — Straka 6 run (Stumpf run), 0:17.
Team statistics
First downs — LM 21, MP 16. Rushing (att-yds) — LM 26-188. Passing yards — LM 275. Passes (comp-att-int) — LM 24-46-1. Penalties-yards — LM 4-50; MP 14-143. Fumbles-lost — LM 0-0.
Individual leaders
Rushing — LM Cassady 11-42. Passing — LM Moen 27-46-2-275. Receiving — LM Retrum 7-88.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.