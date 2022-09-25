MOUNT HOREB -- The conference-leading Vikings have ridden their potent offense to the top of the conference standings.
The Blackhawks saw first-hand on Friday exactly why their opponent averages 30 points per game.
Trenton Owens ran for four touchdowns and Kasey Helgeson passed for two scores as Badger Small Conference leader Mount Horeb/Barneveld sailed past the visiting Fort Atkinson football team 55-21.
The Vikings scored 27 unanswered points in a 12-minute stretch starting midway through the second quarter to push ahead 34-14.
The Blackhawks, who finished with 496 yards of offense and averaged 7.1 yards per play but lost the turnover battle 2-0, did more than just keep things interesting early. Fort senior quarterback Dane Brost hooked up with senior wideout Eli Cosson for a 69-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter to open the scoring.
MH/B's Owen Preimesbergher countered by taking the ensuing kick back 88 yards for a TD.
Fort, which has lost three in a row, pushed ahead 10 seconds into the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Brost, who went 15-for-31 throwing for 318 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Four minutes later, the Vikings (5-1, 4-0 in conference) scored the first of their four touchdowns to break it open. Owens had TD runs of one and two yards in the second quarter, Tyler Buechner caught a 49-yard pass less than a minute into the third and Owens capped the charge on a nine-yard score with 7:06 left in the third.
Fort senior tailback Tyler Narkis' 17-yard scamper briefly cut the deficit to 34-21. Narkis totaled 94 yards on 19 attempts.
MH/B -- on a 10-yard scoring pass to Ethan Tranel -- pushed ahead 41-21 late in the third before Owens -- from 37 yards out -- and Chris Kiel added rushing scores in the fourth quarter for the final margin in a matchup between the teams who shared the conference title in 2021.
Helgeson, the conference's second-leading passer, finished 11-for-20 for 176 yards through the air, adding a team-high 104 yards on seven totes on the ground. Owens chipped in 15 carries for 87 yards and Preimesbergher took his one carry 56 yards.
Cosson totaled 233 receiving yards on nine receptions and senior tight end Logan Kees added five receptions for 81 yards for the Blackhawks (2-4, 0-3).
Fort went 10-for-13 on third down but went 0-for-2 on fourth down, finishing with a 29:21-18:39 advantage in time of possession.
The Blackhawks face DeForest on Homecoming night this week.
MOUNT HOREB/BARNEVELD 55,
FORT ATKINSON 21
Fort Atkinson 7 7 7 0 -- 21
MH/B 7 13 21 14 -- 55
First quarter
FA -- Cosson 69 pass from Brost (Cosson kick)
MHB -- Preimesbergher 88 kickoff return (Tranel kick)
Second quarter
FA -- Brost 1 run (Cosson kick)
MHB -- Owens 2 run (Tranel kick)
MHB -- Owens 1 run (run failed)
Third quarter
MHB -- Buechner 49 pass from Helgeson (Tranel kick)
MHB -- Owens 9 run (Tranel kick)
FA -- Narkis 17 run (Cosson kick)
MHB -- Tranel 10 pass from Helgeson (Tranel kick)
Fourth quarter
MHB -- Owens 37 run (Tranel kick)
MHB -- Kiel 8 run (Tranel kick)
Team statistics
Total offense: FA 496, MHB 441; Yards per play: FA 7.1, MHB 9.4; Passing yards: FA 318, MHB 176; Rushing attempts-yards: FA 39-178, MHB 27-265; Penalties-yards: FA 4-40, MHB 5-40; Fumbles-lost: FA 1-1, MHB 0-0; Interceptions thrown: FA 1, MHB 0; First downs: FA 24, MHB 20; Time of possession: FA 29:21; MHB 18:39.
