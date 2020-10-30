PALMYRA — Senior running back Levi Musselman ran for 237 yards as Palmyra-Eagle scored 31 unanswered points in the Panthers’ 31-6 Eastern Suburban Conference victory over Pardeeville Friday night at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
Pardeeville (0-4, 0-4 ESC) led 6-0 after a quarter of play, but it was all Panthers the final three quarters.
Palmyra-Eagle (2-4, 2-3) took a 10-6 lead into halftime after a second-quarter rushing touchdown from Ryan Carpenter and a 34-yard field goal from senior Aiden Calderon to end the half.
The Panthers extended their lead to 17-6 going into the final quarter after Carpenter punched in his second rushing touchdown of the day. The first one in the second quarter was 22 yards out, while his second in the third quarter was an 8-yard punch in.
Palmyra-Eagle put the game away in the final quarter when freshman quarterback Joey Brown ran for touchdown runs of 3 and 40 in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers rushed for 354 yards on the night and also added 101 total passing yards. The Bulldogs fumbled seven times, losing four.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 31, PARDEEVILLE 6
Pardeeville 6 0 0 0 — 6
Palmyra 0 10 7 14 — 31
Scoring plays
First quarter
Par — Tyler Schommer 25 pass from Peter Freye (run failed), 8:44.
Second quarter
PE — Ryan Carpenter 22 run (Aiden Calderon kick), 9:28.
PE — Aiden Calderon 34 FG, 0:00.
Third quarter
PE — Ryan Carpenter 8 run (Aiden Calderon kick), 1:01.
Fourth quarter
PE — Joey Brown 3 run (Aiden Calderon kick), 7:14.
PE — Joey Brown 40 run (Aiden Calderon kick), 5:20.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — Par 11, PE 19. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — Par 30-157, PE 42-354. Passing yards — Par 64, PE 101. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — Par 7-14-1, PE 7-13-2. Fumbles-lost — Par 7-4, PE 1-1. Penalties-yards — Par 4-45, PE 2-20.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — Par Ryah Jacobson 10-65; PE Levi Musselman 29-237. Passing — Par Peter Freye 7-14-1-64; PE Joey Brown 7-13-2-101. Receiving — Par Tyler Schommer 3-32; PE Aiden Calderon 5-85.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.