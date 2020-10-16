DODGELAND — The Palmyra-Eagle football team surrendered just 14 yards and one first down in a 33-0 victory over Dodgeland Friday night at Dodgeland High School.
The 33-0 victory comes after the Panthers (1-3) lost to Marshall, 35-0, last week. The Trojans (0-2) ran 34 plays on the night, averaging just 0.4 yards per play.
"The kids played well," Panther head coach Carey Venne said. "We still made our customary mistakes that hurt us early.
"Our defense just stifled them the whole game. All we had to do is just get some separation points."
The Panthers built a 14-0 lead by halftime, but were held scoreless in the third quarter. Palmyra-Eagle shut the door on any potential late comeback by Dodgeland with a 19-0 fourth quarter.
Senior Eric Brahm led the offense with eight rushes for 115 yards, and also hauled in two catches for 30 yards and a score.
"Eric Brahm stepped in as our flanker and did a heck of a job on a short week of notice," Venne said. "He said, 'hey coach, I'll play that position.' He did an excellent job. Caught a touchdown pass and had some nice runs. It was nice to see."
Palmyra-Eagle got the first points on the board with 10 minutes, 46 seconds in the first quarter after a blocked punt resulted in a touchdown.
Freshman quarterback Joey Brown connected with Brahm on a 14-yard passing touchdown with 10:08 in the second quarter to make it 12-0 Panthers. Senior Ryan Carpenter punched in the two-point conversion to make it 14-0.
Brahm had had a 21-yard rushing touchdown called back in the third quarter after an offensive holding call, as the halftime score of 14-0 carried into the fourth quarter.
It did not take long for the Panthers to start to pull away in the fourth as running back Levi Musselman punched in an 18-yard rushing touchdown with 11:45 left in the final quarter.
Up 20-0, Musselman struck again, this time from 10 yards out with 9:10 to play. An extra point made it 27-0. Kurtis Frink made it 33-0 with another 10-yard rushing touchdown with 5:26 to play for the final score of the game.
"Sometimes the first win of the year is the toughest one to get," Venne said. "I would file it under that column."
One thing has been a commonality for the Panthers this season, whether its a 33-point win, 35-point loss or an overtime defeat.
"These kids play hard...The kids give us their all," Venne said. "That's all you can ask as a coach."
Palmyra-Eagle will travel to Cambridge next Friday. The Blue Jays defeated the Panthers in a postseason game last year.
"They're going to be a step up certainly from Dodgeland," Venne said. "But we can stand up with anybody."
PALMYRA EAGLE 33, DODGELAND 0
Palmyra 6 8 0 19 — 33
Dodgeland 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring plays
First quarter
PE — Blocked punt returned (kick no good) 10:46
Second quarter
PE — Brahm 14 pass from Brown (two point good) 10:08
Fourth quarter
PE — Musselman 18 run (kick no good) 11:45
PE — Musselman 10 run (kick good) 9:10
PE — Frink 10 run (kick no good) 5:26
Team statistics
Total offense — PE 277, D 14. Passing — PE 5-10-41, D 1-15-3. Rushing — PE 39-236, D 29-11. Penalties-yards — PE 10-75, D 10-85. Fumbles-lost — PE 4-2, D 1-1. First downs — Pe 16, D 1.
Individual leaders
Passing (comp-att-yds-td-int) — PE Brown 5-10-41-1-0, D Brugger 1-5-3-0-0. Rushing (att-yds-td) — PE 8-115-1, D Benzing 11-15-0. Receiving (rec-yds-td) — PE Brahm 2-30-1, D Benzing 1-3-0.
