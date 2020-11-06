MARKESAN – The Palmyra-Eagle football team squandered a 14-point first-quarter lead in its regular-season finale, losing to Markesan, 28-21, in a Eastern Suburban Conference game Friday night at Markesan High School.
The Panthers (2-5, 2-4 ESC) opened up the scoring in the first quarter when senior running back Levi Musselman broke a 74-yard rushing touchdown. Senior running back Ryan Carpenter made it 14-0 in the first quarter when he punched in a 3-yard run into the end zone.
The Hornets (2-4, 2-3) scored 22 points in the second quarter to take an eight-point lead into halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Panthers outscored the Hornets, 7-6, in the fourth, but the one-point difference was not enough.
It was Carpenter again in the fourth quarter, scoring from 27-yards out on a run. Carpenter and Musselman formed an effective one-two punch on the ground, with Carpenter collecting 87 yards on 18 carries to go along with a pair of scores, while Musselman rushed for 180 yards on 23 carries with a score.
Carpenter also racked up a team-high 18 total tackles for Palmyra-Eagle. Senior defensive lineman Tony Jrolf recorded 12 total tackles to go along with a pair of forced fumbles.
MARKESAN 28, PALMYRA-EAGLE 21
Palmyra 14 0 0 7 — 21
Markesan 0 22 0 6 — 28
TEAM STATISTICS
Total offense — PE 311, M 326. Passing — PE 4-14-43, M 3-3-66. Rushing — PE 42-268, M 45-260.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — PE Musselman 23-180-2, M Mast 24-191-2. Receiving — PE Calderon 3-37-0, M Slate 2-58-1.
