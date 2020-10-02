FALL RIVER — Palmyra-Eagle turned the tables in the second half, but came up short in a non-conference football game against Fall River/Rio, 22-14, Friday at Fall River High School. 

The Rebels (1-1) scored 14 points in the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead into halftime, but the Panthers (1-1) rallied back with a 14-point third quarter to send the game into overtime.

In OT, Fall/River Rio scored on its first drive and converted on a two-point conversion for the eventual game-winning score. 

The Rebels took a 14-0 lead going into halftime after a pair of touchdowns and a successful two-point conversion. Palmyra-Eagle rallied back in the second behind the running of senior tailback Levi Musselman.

Musselman rushed for two touchdowns in the third quarter and senior Aiden Calderon successfully kicked in a pair of extra-point attempts to knot the game at 14-14.

Musselman ran for 150 yards on the night. 

The Rebels got the first possession in overtime and scored.

For the second straight game, Calderon recorded a blocked punt. The senior also intercepted a pass in the third quarter. Eric Brahm finished the night defensively for the Panthers recording a sack, forced fumble, two blocked passes and a blocked punt. 

Palmyra-Eagle recovered three fumbles with Christian Eddy, Casey Webber and Maison Blazewicz all collecting loose balls. 

Palmyra-Eagle opened up its season with a one-point loss to Waterloo last Friday, and follows it up with an overtime-loss to the Rebels.

Load comments