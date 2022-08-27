Panthers beat Bluejays

JOHNSON CREEK — Palmyra-Eagle’s football team snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 20-14 victory over Johnson Creek on Friday at Glover Field.

In a game featuring back-up quarterbacks, P-E sophomore Willson Jones won the duel, completing 10-of-16 passes for 131 yards including a 46-yard TD pass to senior James Merryfield in the second quarter to give the visiting Panthers a 7-0 halftime lead.

