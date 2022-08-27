Football: Portage blanks Whitewater on Senior Night 35-0 Aug 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Whitewater senior running back Aaron Porras rushes during the second half of Friday's nonconference home game versus Portage. The Whippets lost 35-0. Nate Gilbert Buy Now Whitewater senior quarterback Eli Rodriguez carries during the second half of Friday's home nonconference game versus Portage. The Whippets lost 35-0. Nate Gilbert Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEWATER -- The Whitewater football team lost to Portage at home 35-0 in a nonconference game on Senior Night Friday.The Whippets (0-2) were held to 118 yards of total offense.Whitewater senior quarterback Eli Rodriguez went 5-for-10 throwing for 40 yards. Senior tailback Aaron Porras carried it 13 times, totaling 51 yards. Senior linebacker Mason Nobs led the Whippet defense with 10 tackles while junior linebacker Jesus Barajas and senior defensive lineman Nathan Radaj made six stops apiece.The Whippets open Rock Valley play this Friday at home versus Jefferson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
