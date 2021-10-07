Fort Atkinson’s football team has never won a league title as a member of the Badger Conference.
That can change this week.
The Blackhawks host Mount Horeb/Barneveld on Senior Night Friday at 7 p.m. in a Badger-Small Conference game at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium, needing a victory to claim the outright league title.
Fort’s last conference championship came in 2003 as members of the Southern Lakes Conference.
The test this week for the Blackhawks (6-1, 5-0 Badger-Small), who have won six straight and are ranked eighth in the Division 3 Coaches Poll, will be stiff as MH/B (6-1, 4-1 Badger-Small) is also in the thick of the conference hunt and knocked off Monona Grove 26-24 last week. The Vikings are 10th in the Division 3 poll.
“Mount Horeb/Barneveld is well rounded and they do everything well,” Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson said. “They are extremely competitive and have been in a lot of close games. They’ve found a way to be on top in a lot of them. That shows a lot of grit and heart.”
The Vikings average 26.7 points per game led by senior quarterback Kolton Schaller, who has a 45 percent completion percentage, 814 passing yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions across seven starts.
“They like to spread you out and beat you with speed,” Nelson said. “They get off the ball really well. Everything feeds off each other and it’s a balanced attack. Schaller is a big athlete and fast. Tyler Buechner at running back is very good. When they run option, it’s a pick your position type thing.”
Buechner, a junior, average 5.5 yards per rush and has 766 yards on 140 attempts with nine rushing scores.
The MH/B defense, which allows 7.2 points per game, has playmakers at all three levels.
“They throw a lot at you on defense,” Nelson said. “They’ll use different fronts on the line of scrimmage depending on the opponent. They consistently put kids in position to make plays. Sean Donlin is 6-foot-5, 350 pounds at defensive tackle. Elijah Krantz and Gavin Bazala work together well at linebacker. Trenton Owens flies around the secondary.”
Blackhawk senior quarterback Carson Baker has completed 55 percent of his throws and has 762 passing yards with seven touchdowns, five interceptions in 2021. Senior tailback Alec Courtier has 118 rushes for 578 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per tote, and has seven rushing scores. Senior running back Evan Dudzek has 373 rushing yards on 53 attempts, good for seven yards per carry, and has eight TDs. Senior wide receiver Cade Cosson has 11 receptions for 230 yards, including last week’s game-winning receptions on a ‘Hail Mary’ as time expired to top Stoughton. Senior linebacker Logan Recob has 35 tackles and five sacks. Senior defensive back Jacob Ashland has made 31 stops and senior linebacker Lance Schultz has 27 tackles. Dudzek has 26 tackles from his linebacker spot and senior linebacker Triston Hanson has made 24 stops.
Fort isn’t going to get ahead of itself in such a big game. The team hopes to send its 19 senior players and four senior managers off in style for their final regular-season home games.
“We’ll take it one play at a time,” Nelson said. “This is just a football game that we play on Friday night. Someone is going to kickoff. One team is going to return. We’ll play 48 minutes and whoever executes better will be on top.
“If we execute, tackle and don’t hurt ourselves, we’ve shown we are a tough team. We have to execute.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.